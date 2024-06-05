Scopely is dropping the next Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt, Martian Treasures, early, featuring a Wild Sticker as the grand prize. To get the Wild Sticker and over 4,000 dice rolls, here’s a guide to how I’ve beaten the Dig Treasure Hunt main event multiple times.

Why is the Wild Sticker in Monopoly GO Martian Treasures important?

To beat a Treasure Hunt you need a plan of attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker album ends on June 20, and the Wild Sticker in Martian Treasures may be either the last or second-to-last opportunity for players to get one. Completing a Sticker album is a big deal as the grand prize is 15,000 dice rolls, a new Token, and cash. It’s the dice rolls that are important, though, as 15,000 can carry you to victory in every main event if you roll strategically.

How to get the Wild Sticker in Monopoly GO Martian Treasures

For the last six months, I’ve consistently beaten every Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt without spending money or cheating. But to accomplish this feat, you need a solid starting dice roll count and strategic play patterns. The Martian Treasures Hunt is different from previous Dig Hunt versions as it features 25 levels instead of the typical 20. Here’s how you can beat the system and get that Wild Sticker.

Tip No. 1: Start with several thousand Monopoly GO Dice rolls

It seems obvious but many players are too quick to roll on days when there are no major rewards to be had in Monopoly GO. The only way to beat a main event, though, is to start it with a stockpile of dice rolls. You can accomplish this inventory through several methods.

Save your cash to take advantage of daily Monopoly GO events like Builder’s Bash, Board Rush, and Landmark Rush . Leveling up boards rewards you with dice rolls. Builder’s Bash helps you level up at a discounted rate, while the other two grant bonus dice rolls for leveling up your boards.

to take advantage of daily Monopoly GO events like . Leveling up boards rewards you with dice rolls. Builder’s Bash helps you level up at a discounted rate, while the other two grant bonus dice rolls for leveling up your boards. Complete Sticker album sets. Get with your friends or send out requests for Stickers you are missing so you can complete sets that grant you dice rolls when you do. The trick, however, is to save those rolls for a main Monopoly GO event.

Tip No. 2: Use Monopoly GO daily events to your advantage

No matter where you live, you can find out what the Monopoly GO daily events are before they go live the next day. Timing your gameplay around events is essential when you’re a free-to-play player. Watch for High Roller and Mega Heist events that you can stack with flash events of the same type through solo events and tournaments. Use board leveling events to gain extra dice rolls, along with events like Roll Match and Wheel Boost.

Tip No. 3: Change rolling strategies depending on the Monopoly GO solo event and tournament

Daily solo events and tournaments are your main source for Dig tokens, but not all are created equally. My favorite solo event objective gives you milestone points for landing on a Community Chest, Chance, or Railroad tile. The Railroad tile is important because that’s the main objective of all Monopoly GO tournaments, allowing you to earn points for both events at the same time. My least favorite solo events have four corners and utilities/tax tile objectives because they’re harder to hit while rolling consistently.

Tip No. 4: Roll consistently for rewards in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO dice rolls have an RNG algorithm similar to slot machines in casinos. Every time you change the multiplier, a small delay takes place as the RNG algorithm shifts. You can still hit by changing the dice multiplier with each roll, especially when taking advantage of High Roller events, but I feel that rolling at a consistent multiplier provides better long-game results.

For a solo event that includes the Railroad tile, I will roll at a 50x dice multiplier until my rolls dry up. Then, I’ll close the game, reopen it after about an hour, and consistently roll at a high multiplier again. You can also roll at a 20x multiplier, but if you’re chasing the higher milestone rewards from a solo event or tournament, you’ll need to increase that unless you’re taking advantage of a Monopoly GO High Roller flash event.

