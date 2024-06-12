Guide to free Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers Flags

Testing for the new Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers mini-game has ended, with the event now launching globally on June 12 and running until June 16. Collecting Flags is how you win races and even a Wild Sticker if your team finishes first. Here’s a guide to how to earn them and get free Flags to boost your winning chances.

How to get Monopoly GO Flags for Tycoon Racers event

Chasing a final Wild Sticker before the Making Music album ends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Collecting Flags in Monopoly GO is very similar to Dig Hunt tokens, which are often referred to as Pickaxes. Free Flags can be earned through completed daily Quick Wins, or from links and gifts offered by Scopely. Here’s every way to collect the most Flags daily for the Tycoon Racers Monopoly GO event:

Log in daily to complete Quick Wins.

Check your Free Gift status up to every eight hours.

Check Monopoly GO daily events that can boost points or Dice rolls for earning Flags

Increase your Dice multiplier near Railroad tiles to earn more tournament points, unlocking Flags through milestone rewards.

Collect Flag tokens on the Monopoly GO board.

Check the daily Monopoly GO free Dice links for free Flags.

How do Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers Flags work?

Based on testing of the Tycoon Racers event within countries like Brazil and the Philippines, Flags are used to roll special Monopoly GO popper Dice. The result of the Dice popper roll determines your team’s progress on the race track. To roll the three Dice, you need to collect at least 20 Flags. The more times you and your team roll the popper Dice, the better your chances are of winning the race and earning Medals.

Do Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers rewards include Flags?

No Flags have been included in the Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers rewards at time of writing. Rewards from Tycoon Racers are earned by completing laps during a race.

Much like solo and tournament event rewards, laps are like milestones, with the number increasing for better rewards. Possible rewards include Dice rolls, Sticker packs, Tycoon Racers currency, and regular cash. Even Monopoly GO flash events will appear as rewards within the Tycoon Racers event.

