Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers major takeaways, the best and worst

The global launch of Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers got players rolling Dice for a multiplayer game that hit on some levels but missed the mark on what matters most.

What’s wrong with Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers?

Beep-Beep, you lose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After playing in the global launch of the Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers event, I’m more disappointed than excited about Scopely and Hasbro’s long-term goals for the mobile game. The attempt to engage players through a new multiplayer mini-game is commendable but many aspects of the event felt like a worse version of a Partner main event.

Increase in RNG through Tycoon Racers

Spinning a wheel for points has its “feels bad moments” through a Partner event, but rolling three popper Dice somehow feels worse.

Tycoon Racers fails at multiplayer

Having a team beat you in a race through Tycoon Racers within the last few minutes of the event feels awful, especially after you and your team cashed in thousands of Flag tokens, which cost thousands of Dice rolls. The team matchmaking was also poorly executed, using Dice and cash inventory as main factor when pairing up teams.

Tycoon Racers is not worth the Dice rolls

Not including Flags as a reward through solo events was a mistake, despite having Pickup tokens on the Monopoly GO board. I spent too many Dice for a small return in Monopoly GO rewards from the Tycoon Racers event.

Racing the same team in Tycoon Racers

The lead team in my Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers races had an abundance of Dice and Flags, outscoring my team and the other two teams by thousands of points each race. Racing different teams may have evened the racing field.

What did Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers do right?

Not everything about Tycoon Racers is bad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite the many wrongs, a few positive changes emerged through the global launch of Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers.

Better tournament rewards for Tycoon Racers

Many cash milestone rewards from a Monopoly GO tournament were replaced with Flag tokens, providing better value from daily events. The final tournament for the last race also featured improved reward values during early milestones, which gives casual players a sense of accomplishment with their limited Dice rolls.

Giving players a day to stock up Monopoly GO main event tokens

All players were given a full 24 hours to stock up on Flag tokens before the Tycoon Racers’ three races began. This helps new and casual players compete in an event and achieve some rewards.

Choosing rewards from Tycoon Racers lap rewards

Getting a choice between Flags or Dice through a milestone lap reward in Tycoon Racers felt great. Having multiple reward options for players to choose from was the best addition to Monopoly GO from the new main event.

How can Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers improve?

Racing against other players will never feel good in Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers. Scopely can keep the race theme but should structure the races to where we as players can benefit from the event without having to win it.

Having a set goal or milestone to achieve lowers RNG and RNG perception. One of the many benefits of solo and tournament events is that you can see the rewards for each milestone and choose for yourself whether it’s worth rolling precious Dice for.

Running a Monopoly GO event with friends for multiple days doesn’t work. This is one of the main issues with a Partner event. Trying to incorporate multiplayer gameplay is fine but perhaps it should be on a smaller scale.

Is it worth playing Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers?

Playing and rolling Dice for Tycoon Racers at the time of writing isn’t worth the time and energy. The Monopoly GO Discord is full of players complaining about the event and I have many friends who are frustrated by the lack of rewards received, especially when the Making Music Sticker season is about to end. This was the first global launch, though, so there is hope the next Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers main event will have improvements and updates.

