Fast And Luxurious Monopoly GO rewards guide

The race is on for Monopoly GO rewards that actually matter.
Thanks to the Tycoon Racers partner event, small filler events and tournaments in Monopoly GO are gone. Now with Fast and Luxurious, you can get the usual rewards like dice and Sticker Packs, plus racing flag tokens to join Tycoon Racers and compete for a Wild Sticker.

In Fast and Luxurious, focus on collecting as many racing flag tokens as possible while also getting the big dice milestone rewards. This way, you can play more rounds of Tycoon Racers and recover the dice you spend to get flag tokens, since Tycoon Racers lacks enough dice rewards. Here’s the full guide to Fast and Luxurious rewards.

Monopoly GO Fast and Luxurious event rewards and milestones, listed

MilestoneRewardsPoints
1One-Star Sticker Pack5
220 dice5
3Cash10
4125 dice50
5High Roller for five minutes15
6One-Star Sticker Pack15
7Cash Boost for five minutes15
8Cash20
9225 dice100
10Cash25
11One-Star Sticker Pack25
12Cash30
13450 dice250
14Cash35
15Two-Star Sticker Pack40
16Cash45
17700 dice400
18High Roller for 10 minutes50
19Cash75
20Three-Star Sticker Pack60
211,000 dice700
22Cash60
23Three-Star Sticker Pack65
24Mega Heist for 15 minutes70
25Cash80
261,300 dice500
27Four-Star Sticker Pack150
28Cash200
29Cash Boost for 10 minutes250
301,700 dice1,200
31Cash300
32Four-Star Sticker Pack400
33Cash500
342,400 dice1,800
35Five-Star Sticker Pack550
36Mega Heist for 25 minutes600
37700 dice700
38Cash1,300
391,000 dice750
40Five-Star Sticker Pack800
41Cash900
426,500 dice + Five-Star Sticker Pack4,300
Mrs. Monopoly and friend racing in pods
The race is on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you log into Monopoly GO, the version of Fast and Luxurious you get will depend if you have Tycoon Racers available in your country. If it’s not, the rewards list is the one above, which is a regular top event. Otherwise, if the event is available, several of the Cash rewards become racing flag tokens instead. We’ll confirm which of these milestones change as we play through the event.

Fast and Luxurious is a tax and utility square event, so you need to land on these tiles to score points. The best strategy is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re about seven squares away from these tiles, so you have a better chance of landing on them. Also, only roll when you’re still completing the tournament, as you get four extra scoring squares on the board if you miss tax and utility, even though they’re for a different event.

The best stopping points are when you reach milestones 10, 22, 31, and 36. These come right after big dice rewards and before milestones with big point requirements. Stop if you don’t have enough dice to reach the next dice milestone. If you stop, you can save your dice for the next event and build up your stash to play other events and tournaments in the coming days.

