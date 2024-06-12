Fast And Luxurious Monopoly GO rewards guide

Thanks to the Tycoon Racers partner event, small filler events and tournaments in Monopoly GO are gone. Now with Fast and Luxurious, you can get the usual rewards like dice and Sticker Packs, plus racing flag tokens to join Tycoon Racers and compete for a Wild Sticker.

In Fast and Luxurious, focus on collecting as many racing flag tokens as possible while also getting the big dice milestone rewards. This way, you can play more rounds of Tycoon Racers and recover the dice you spend to get flag tokens, since Tycoon Racers lacks enough dice rewards. Here’s the full guide to Fast and Luxurious rewards.

Monopoly GO Fast and Luxurious event rewards and milestones, listed

Milestone Rewards Points 1 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 2 20 dice 5 3 Cash 10 4 125 dice 50 5 High Roller for five minutes 15 6 One-Star Sticker Pack 15 7 Cash Boost for five minutes 15 8 Cash 20 9 225 dice 100 10 Cash 25 11 One-Star Sticker Pack 25 12 Cash 30 13 450 dice 250 14 Cash 35 15 Two-Star Sticker Pack 40 16 Cash 45 17 700 dice 400 18 High Roller for 10 minutes 50 19 Cash 75 20 Three-Star Sticker Pack 60 21 1,000 dice 700 22 Cash 60 23 Three-Star Sticker Pack 65 24 Mega Heist for 15 minutes 70 25 Cash 80 26 1,300 dice 500 27 Four-Star Sticker Pack 150 28 Cash 200 29 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 250 30 1,700 dice 1,200 31 Cash 300 32 Four-Star Sticker Pack 400 33 Cash 500 34 2,400 dice 1,800 35 Five-Star Sticker Pack 550 36 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 600 37 700 dice 700 38 Cash 1,300 39 1,000 dice 750 40 Five-Star Sticker Pack 800 41 Cash 900 42 6,500 dice + Five-Star Sticker Pack 4,300

The race is on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you log into Monopoly GO, the version of Fast and Luxurious you get will depend if you have Tycoon Racers available in your country. If it’s not, the rewards list is the one above, which is a regular top event. Otherwise, if the event is available, several of the Cash rewards become racing flag tokens instead. We’ll confirm which of these milestones change as we play through the event.

Fast and Luxurious is a tax and utility square event, so you need to land on these tiles to score points. The best strategy is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re about seven squares away from these tiles, so you have a better chance of landing on them. Also, only roll when you’re still completing the tournament, as you get four extra scoring squares on the board if you miss tax and utility, even though they’re for a different event.

The best stopping points are when you reach milestones 10, 22, 31, and 36. These come right after big dice rewards and before milestones with big point requirements. Stop if you don’t have enough dice to reach the next dice milestone. If you stop, you can save your dice for the next event and build up your stash to play other events and tournaments in the coming days.

