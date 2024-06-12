Fast And Luxurious Monopoly GO rewards guide

Thanks to the Tycoon Racers partner event, small filler events and tournaments in Monopoly GO are gone. Now with Fast and Luxurious, you can get the usual rewards like dice and Sticker Packs, plus racing flag tokens to join Tycoon Racers and compete for a Wild Sticker.
In Fast and Luxurious, focus on collecting as many racing flag tokens as possible while also getting the big dice milestone rewards. This way, you can play more rounds of Tycoon Racers and recover the dice you spend to get flag tokens, since Tycoon Racers lacks enough dice rewards. Here’s the full guide to Fast and Luxurious rewards.
Monopoly GO Fast and Luxurious event rewards and milestones, listed
|Milestone
|Rewards
|Points
|1
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|5
|2
|20 dice
|5
|3
|Cash
|10
|4
|125 dice
|50
|5
|High Roller for five minutes
|15
|6
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|15
|7
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|15
|8
|Cash
|20
|9
|225 dice
|100
|10
|Cash
|25
|
|11
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|25
|12
|Cash
|30
|13
|450 dice
|250
|14
|Cash
|35
|15
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|40
|16
|Cash
|45
|17
|700 dice
|400
|18
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|50
|19
|Cash
|75
|20
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|60
|
|21
|1,000 dice
|700
|22
|Cash
|60
|23
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|65
|24
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|70
|25
|Cash
|80
|26
|1,300 dice
|500
|27
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|150
|28
|Cash
|200
|29
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|250
|30
|1,700 dice
|1,200
|
|31
|Cash
|300
|32
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|400
|33
|Cash
|500
|34
|2,400 dice
|1,800
|35
|Five-Star Sticker Pack
|550
|36
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|600
|37
|700 dice
|700
|38
|Cash
|1,300
|39
|1,000 dice
|750
|40
|Five-Star Sticker Pack
|800
|41
|Cash
|900
|42
|6,500 dice + Five-Star Sticker Pack
|4,300
When you log into Monopoly GO, the version of Fast and Luxurious you get will depend if you have Tycoon Racers available in your country. If it’s not, the rewards list is the one above, which is a regular top event. Otherwise, if the event is available, several of the Cash rewards become racing flag tokens instead. We’ll confirm which of these milestones change as we play through the event.
Fast and Luxurious is a tax and utility square event, so you need to land on these tiles to score points. The best strategy is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re about seven squares away from these tiles, so you have a better chance of landing on them. Also, only roll when you’re still completing the tournament, as you get four extra scoring squares on the board if you miss tax and utility, even though they’re for a different event.
The best stopping points are when you reach milestones 10, 22, 31, and 36. These come right after big dice rewards and before milestones with big point requirements. Stop if you don’t have enough dice to reach the next dice milestone. If you stop, you can save your dice for the next event and build up your stash to play other events and tournaments in the coming days.