How to maximize Monopoly GO Grease and Glory rewards

Helping kickstart the new Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers mini-game is the Grease & Glory tournament, featuring Flag tokens, Dice rolls, flash events, Sticker packs, and cash across 30 milestones. Here’s a full breakdown of the event and how to get the most rewards.

What are the Grease & Glory Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

The main Grease & Glory reward you want is the Flag tokens for the new Tycoon Racers main event. You must complete 29 of the 30 milestones in the Monopoly GO tournament to get all the Flags. The total Grease & Glory rewards are 4,140 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, 2,320 Flag tokens, and cash.

Grease & Glory milestones Points to unlock milestones Grease & Glory rewards One 50 60 Flag tokens Two 40 45 Dice rolls Three 80 100 Flag tokens Four 120 Green Sticker Five 140 160 Flag tokens Six 150 120 Dice rolls Seven 130 160 Flag tokens Eight 160 High Roller for five minutes Nine 180 180 Flag tokens 10 200 150 Dice rolls 11 250 Orange Sticker pack 12 225 175 Dice rolls 13 300 300 Flag tokens 14 320 Pink Sticker pack 15 400 Cash 16 375 300 Dice rolls 17 425 320 Flag tokens 18 500 Blue Sticker pack 19 600 400 Dice rolls 20 650 320 Flag tokens 21 550 Blue Sticker pack 22 700 Bank Heist for 20 minutes 23 900 Cash 24 1,100 700 Dice rolls 25 1,000 340 Flag tokens 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 850 Dice rolls 28 1,700 Cash 29 2,000 380 Flag tokens 30 2,200 1,400 Dice rolls

How to earn all Monopoly GO Grease & Glory rewards

The best way to get Flag tokens for Tycoon Racers and collect all the Grease & Glory rewards is to take advantage of flash events through daily Monopoly GO events and the Solo event, Fast & Luxurious.

Grease & Glory flash events: High Roller at milestone eight and Mega Heist at milestone 22

Fast & Luxurious flash events: High roller at milestones five and 18. And Mega Heist at milestones 24 and 36.

Daily events: Mega Heist for 45 minutes

If you’re worried about not having enough rolls, be sure to collect your daily free Dice. I also recommend cashing in Sticker Stars and taking advantage of special events so you can level up your Monopoly GO board in exchange for Dice rolls.

