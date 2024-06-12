How to maximize Monopoly GO Grease and Glory rewards

Helping kickstart the new Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers mini-game is the Grease & Glory tournament, featuring Flag tokens, Dice rolls, flash events, Sticker packs, and cash across 30 milestones. Here’s a full breakdown of the event and how to get the most rewards.
What are the Grease & Glory Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?
The main Grease & Glory reward you want is the Flag tokens for the new Tycoon Racers main event. You must complete 29 of the 30 milestones in the Monopoly GO tournament to get all the Flags. The total Grease & Glory rewards are 4,140 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, 2,320 Flag tokens, and cash.
|Grease & Glory milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Grease & Glory rewards
|One
|50
|60 Flag tokens
|Two
|40
|45 Dice rolls
|Three
|80
|100 Flag tokens
|Four
|120
|Green Sticker
|Five
|140
|160 Flag tokens
|Six
|150
|120 Dice rolls
|Seven
|130
|160 Flag tokens
|Eight
|160
|High Roller for five minutes
|Nine
|180
|180 Flag tokens
|10
|200
|150 Dice rolls
|
|11
|250
|Orange Sticker pack
|12
|225
|175 Dice rolls
|13
|300
|300 Flag tokens
|14
|320
|Pink Sticker pack
|15
|400
|Cash
|16
|375
|300 Dice rolls
|17
|425
|320 Flag tokens
|18
|500
|Blue Sticker pack
|19
|600
|400 Dice rolls
|20
|650
|320 Flag tokens
|
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|22
|700
|Bank Heist for 20 minutes
|23
|900
|Cash
|24
|1,100
|700 Dice rolls
|25
|1,000
|340 Flag tokens
|26
|1,300
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|850 Dice rolls
|28
|1,700
|Cash
|29
|2,000
|380 Flag tokens
|30
|2,200
|1,400 Dice rolls
How to earn all Monopoly GO Grease & Glory rewards
The best way to get Flag tokens for Tycoon Racers and collect all the Grease & Glory rewards is to take advantage of flash events through daily Monopoly GO events and the Solo event, Fast & Luxurious.
- Grease & Glory flash events: High Roller at milestone eight and Mega Heist at milestone 22
- Fast & Luxurious flash events: High roller at milestones five and 18. And Mega Heist at milestones 24 and 36.
- Daily events: Mega Heist for 45 minutes
If you’re worried about not having enough rolls, be sure to collect your daily free Dice. I also recommend cashing in Sticker Stars and taking advantage of special events so you can level up your Monopoly GO board in exchange for Dice rolls.