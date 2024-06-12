Monopoly characters in race cars on boardwalk in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to maximize Monopoly GO Grease and Glory rewards

Collect Flag tokens for your team.
Danny Forster
Published: Jun 12, 2024 07:46 am

Helping kickstart the new Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers mini-game is the Grease & Glory tournament, featuring Flag tokens, Dice rolls, flash events, Sticker packs, and cash across 30 milestones. Here’s a full breakdown of the event and how to get the most rewards. 

What are the Grease & Glory Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

The main Grease & Glory reward you want is the Flag tokens for the new Tycoon Racers main event. You must complete 29 of the 30 milestones in the Monopoly GO tournament to get all the Flags. The total Grease & Glory rewards are 4,140 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, 2,320 Flag tokens, and cash

Grease & Glory milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesGrease & Glory rewards
One5060 Flag tokens
Two4045 Dice rolls
Three80100 Flag tokens
Four120Green Sticker
Five140160 Flag tokens
Six150120 Dice rolls
Seven130160 Flag tokens
Eight160High Roller for five minutes
Nine180180 Flag tokens
10200150 Dice rolls
11250Orange Sticker pack
12225175 Dice rolls
13300300 Flag tokens
14320Pink Sticker pack
15400Cash
16375300 Dice rolls
17425320 Flag tokens
18500Blue Sticker pack
19600400 Dice rolls
20650320 Flag tokens
21550Blue Sticker pack
22700Bank Heist for 20 minutes
23900Cash
241,100700 Dice rolls
251,000340 Flag tokens
261,300Cash
271,500850 Dice rolls
281,700Cash
292,000380 Flag tokens
302,2001,400 Dice rolls

How to earn all Monopoly GO Grease & Glory rewards

The best way to get Flag tokens for Tycoon Racers and collect all the Grease & Glory rewards is to take advantage of flash events through daily Monopoly GO events and the Solo event, Fast & Luxurious. 

  • Grease & Glory flash events: High Roller at milestone eight and Mega Heist at milestone 22
  • Fast & Luxurious flash events: High roller at milestones five and 18. And Mega Heist at milestones 24 and 36. 
  • Daily events: Mega Heist for 45 minutes

If you’re worried about not having enough rolls, be sure to collect your daily free Dice. I also recommend cashing in Sticker Stars and taking advantage of special events so you can level up your Monopoly GO board in exchange for Dice rolls.

