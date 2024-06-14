Monopoly GO Highway To Fame rewards and milestones guide

With Fast and Luxurious finished, Highway to Fame starts in Monopoly GO as the new main event. The event runs until June 16 around 1pm CT. You can get thousands of free dice and several Sticker Packs, but there are no Tycoon Racers flag tokens in this event.

In this Monopoly GO guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about Highway to Fame. While the event might seem uninteresting at first if you’re looking for Tycoon Racers tokens, it offers 17,090 free rolls and three five-star sticker packs, which are great as we approach the end of the Making Music album. Here’s our full guide on Highway to Fame.

All Highway to Fame rewards and milestones, listed

Order Reward Points 1 10 Dice 5 2 Sticker Pack 1 Star 10 3 20 Dice 15 4 Cash 60 5 125 Dice 15 6 Five minutes of High Roller 20 7 Sticker Pack 1 Stars 25 8 Cash 150 9 Five minuts of Cash Boost 30 10 225 Dice 30 11 Cash 35 12 Sticker Pack 1 Stars 40 13 Cash 400 14 450 Dice 50 15 Sticker Pack 2 Stars 60 16 100 Dice 70 17 Cash 600 18 700 Dice 70 19 10 minutes of High Roller 80 20 Cash 90 21 Sticker Pack 3 Stars 850 22 1,000 Dice 95 23 Cash 100 24 Sticker Pack 3 Stars 110 25 15 minutes of Mega Heist 140 26 Cash 700 27 1,300 Dice 150 28 Sticker Pack 4 Stars 250 29 Cash 350 30 10 minutes of Cash Boost 1,600 31 1,700 dice 400 32 Sticker Pack 4 stars 500 33 350 dice 750 34 Cash 800 35 2,400 Dice 2,500 36 Sticker Pack 5 Stars 850 37 25 minutes of Mega Heist 900 38 700 Dice 1,000 39 Cash 2,000 40 1,000 Dice 1,100 41 Sticker Pack 5 Stars 1,200 42 Cash 1,400 43 7,000 Dice 6,200

Best strategy to win more points in Highway to Fame

Highway to Fame is a pickup event, meaning you can move the tokens around the board. Use the base dice multiplier to land on tokens and move them randomly. When you have three or more tokens clustered together, use your highest dice multiplier when you are about seven squares away from the center token. This way, many dice outcomes will land you on a scoring square, increasing your odds of getting points for the event.

Why are there no Tycoon Racers flags in Highway to Fame?

Highway to Fame has no Race Flag tokens for Tycoon Racers because Monopoly GO developers only add them as rewards in tournaments. The previous event, Fast and Luxurious, also didn’t have any. This is likely to prevent players with lots of dice from having a big advantage over those with fewer dice. You can complete tournaments with a few thousand dice and get all the flag tokens, but top events might need over 10,000 dice to finish, which most players don’t have. Adding flag tokens to these top events would give long-time players an unfair advantage over newer ones, which isn’t good for a competitive event like Tycoon Racers.

Highway to Fame has plenty of rewards for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Is Highway to Fame worth spending dice on?

Highway to Fame is worth spending dice on if you know when to stop rolling for it. If you have tens of thousands of dice in your stash, just play this event with attention and you’ll likely come out of it with an overall dice gain. If you have less than 5,000 dice, you have to be careful and stop right after you claim a significant dice milestone. It’s better to stop early and save the dice for an easier future event than to gamble it all at once in Highway to Fame and risk losing everything.

Best rewards milestones to stop at during Highway to Fame

If you don’t have enough dice to complete Highway to Fame, stop after claiming dice rewards at milestones 16, 22, or 35. These give the best dice rewards for the points you need to earn. Another good time to stop is when you reach a large milestone that isn’t a dice reward and takes many rolls to complete. Milestones 17, 26, and 30 have big point requirements and don’t give you dice, so you might waste your rolls trying to complete them without getting anything relevant in return. In this case, stop before these milestones instead of after.

When is the next Monopoly GO top event after Highway to Fame?

The next Monopoly GO top event starts on June 16 right after Highway to Fame ends, around 1pm CT. We don’t know the rewards yet, but it’s likely to be a long event lasting at least two days, just like previous solo events.

