Monopoly GO Highway To Fame rewards and milestones guide

With Fast and Luxurious finished, Highway to Fame starts in Monopoly GO as the new main event. The event runs until June 16 around 1pm CT. You can get thousands of free dice and several Sticker Packs, but there are no Tycoon Racers flag tokens in this event.
In this Monopoly GO guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about Highway to Fame. While the event might seem uninteresting at first if you’re looking for Tycoon Racers tokens, it offers 17,090 free rolls and three five-star sticker packs, which are great as we approach the end of the Making Music album. Here’s our full guide on Highway to Fame.
All Highway to Fame rewards and milestones, listed
|Order
|Reward
|Points
|1
|10 Dice
|5
|2
|Sticker Pack 1 Star
|10
|3
|20 Dice
|15
|4
|Cash
|60
|5
|125 Dice
|15
|6
|Five minutes of High Roller
|20
|7
|Sticker Pack 1 Stars
|25
|8
|Cash
|150
|9
|Five minuts of Cash Boost
|30
|10
|225 Dice
|30
|
|11
|Cash
|35
|12
|Sticker Pack 1 Stars
|40
|13
|Cash
|400
|14
|450 Dice
|50
|15
|Sticker Pack 2 Stars
|60
|16
|100 Dice
|70
|17
|Cash
|600
|18
|700 Dice
|70
|19
|10 minutes of High Roller
|80
|20
|Cash
|90
|
|21
|Sticker Pack 3 Stars
|850
|22
|1,000 Dice
|95
|23
|Cash
|100
|24
|Sticker Pack 3 Stars
|110
|25
|15 minutes of Mega Heist
|140
|26
|Cash
|700
|27
|1,300 Dice
|150
|28
|Sticker Pack 4 Stars
|250
|29
|Cash
|350
|30
|10 minutes of Cash Boost
|1,600
|
|31
|1,700 dice
|400
|32
|Sticker Pack 4 stars
|500
|33
|350 dice
|750
|34
|Cash
|800
|35
|2,400 Dice
|2,500
|36
|Sticker Pack 5 Stars
|850
|37
|25 minutes of Mega Heist
|900
|38
|700 Dice
|1,000
|39
|Cash
|2,000
|40
|1,000 Dice
|1,100
|41
|Sticker Pack 5 Stars
|1,200
|42
|Cash
|1,400
|43
|7,000 Dice
|6,200
Best strategy to win more points in Highway to Fame
Highway to Fame is a pickup event, meaning you can move the tokens around the board. Use the base dice multiplier to land on tokens and move them randomly. When you have three or more tokens clustered together, use your highest dice multiplier when you are about seven squares away from the center token. This way, many dice outcomes will land you on a scoring square, increasing your odds of getting points for the event.
Why are there no Tycoon Racers flags in Highway to Fame?
Highway to Fame has no Race Flag tokens for Tycoon Racers because Monopoly GO developers only add them as rewards in tournaments. The previous event, Fast and Luxurious, also didn’t have any. This is likely to prevent players with lots of dice from having a big advantage over those with fewer dice. You can complete tournaments with a few thousand dice and get all the flag tokens, but top events might need over 10,000 dice to finish, which most players don’t have. Adding flag tokens to these top events would give long-time players an unfair advantage over newer ones, which isn’t good for a competitive event like Tycoon Racers.
Is Highway to Fame worth spending dice on?
Highway to Fame is worth spending dice on if you know when to stop rolling for it. If you have tens of thousands of dice in your stash, just play this event with attention and you’ll likely come out of it with an overall dice gain. If you have less than 5,000 dice, you have to be careful and stop right after you claim a significant dice milestone. It’s better to stop early and save the dice for an easier future event than to gamble it all at once in Highway to Fame and risk losing everything.
Best rewards milestones to stop at during Highway to Fame
If you don’t have enough dice to complete Highway to Fame, stop after claiming dice rewards at milestones 16, 22, or 35. These give the best dice rewards for the points you need to earn. Another good time to stop is when you reach a large milestone that isn’t a dice reward and takes many rolls to complete. Milestones 17, 26, and 30 have big point requirements and don’t give you dice, so you might waste your rolls trying to complete them without getting anything relevant in return. In this case, stop before these milestones instead of after.
When is the next Monopoly GO top event after Highway to Fame?
The next Monopoly GO top event starts on June 16 right after Highway to Fame ends, around 1pm CT. We don’t know the rewards yet, but it’s likely to be a long event lasting at least two days, just like previous solo events.