A little girl's room with a Mr Monopoly framed picture holding a trophy.
Image via Scopely, remix by Dot Esports
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Highway To Fame rewards and milestones guide

Scopely really doesn't want to give us Flag Tokens in main events.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 09:41 am

With Fast and Luxurious finished, Highway to Fame starts in Monopoly GO as the new main event. The event runs until June 16 around 1pm CT. You can get thousands of free dice and several Sticker Packs, but there are no Tycoon Racers flag tokens in this event.

In this Monopoly GO guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about Highway to Fame. While the event might seem uninteresting at first if you’re looking for Tycoon Racers tokens, it offers 17,090 free rolls and three five-star sticker packs, which are great as we approach the end of the Making Music album. Here’s our full guide on Highway to Fame.

All Highway to Fame rewards and milestones, listed

OrderRewardPoints
110 Dice5
2Sticker Pack 1 Star10
320 Dice15
4Cash60
5125 Dice15
6Five minutes of High Roller20
7Sticker Pack 1 Stars25
8Cash150
9Five minuts of Cash Boost30
10225 Dice30
11Cash35
12Sticker Pack 1 Stars40
13Cash400
14450 Dice50
15Sticker Pack 2 Stars60
16100 Dice70
17Cash600
18700 Dice70
1910 minutes of High Roller80
20Cash90
21Sticker Pack 3 Stars850
221,000 Dice95
23Cash100
24Sticker Pack 3 Stars110
2515 minutes of Mega Heist140
26Cash700
271,300 Dice150
28Sticker Pack 4 Stars250
29Cash350
3010 minutes of Cash Boost1,600
311,700 dice400
32Sticker Pack 4 stars500
33350 dice750
34Cash800
352,400 Dice2,500
36Sticker Pack 5 Stars850
3725 minutes of Mega Heist900
38700 Dice1,000
39Cash2,000
401,000 Dice1,100
41Sticker Pack 5 Stars1,200
42Cash1,400
437,000 Dice6,200

Best strategy to win more points in Highway to Fame

Highway to Fame is a pickup event, meaning you can move the tokens around the board. Use the base dice multiplier to land on tokens and move them randomly. When you have three or more tokens clustered together, use your highest dice multiplier when you are about seven squares away from the center token. This way, many dice outcomes will land you on a scoring square, increasing your odds of getting points for the event.

Why are there no Tycoon Racers flags in Highway to Fame?

Highway to Fame has no Race Flag tokens for Tycoon Racers because Monopoly GO developers only add them as rewards in tournaments. The previous event, Fast and Luxurious, also didn’t have any. This is likely to prevent players with lots of dice from having a big advantage over those with fewer dice. You can complete tournaments with a few thousand dice and get all the flag tokens, but top events might need over 10,000 dice to finish, which most players don’t have. Adding flag tokens to these top events would give long-time players an unfair advantage over newer ones, which isn’t good for a competitive event like Tycoon Racers.

Mr Monopoly and wife driving fast in Monopoly GO
Highway to Fame has plenty of rewards for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Is Highway to Fame worth spending dice on?

Highway to Fame is worth spending dice on if you know when to stop rolling for it. If you have tens of thousands of dice in your stash, just play this event with attention and you’ll likely come out of it with an overall dice gain. If you have less than 5,000 dice, you have to be careful and stop right after you claim a significant dice milestone. It’s better to stop early and save the dice for an easier future event than to gamble it all at once in Highway to Fame and risk losing everything.

Best rewards milestones to stop at during Highway to Fame

If you don’t have enough dice to complete Highway to Fame, stop after claiming dice rewards at milestones 16, 22, or 35. These give the best dice rewards for the points you need to earn. Another good time to stop is when you reach a large milestone that isn’t a dice reward and takes many rolls to complete. Milestones 17, 26, and 30 have big point requirements and don’t give you dice, so you might waste your rolls trying to complete them without getting anything relevant in return. In this case, stop before these milestones instead of after.

When is the next Monopoly GO top event after Highway to Fame?

The next Monopoly GO top event starts on June 16 right after Highway to Fame ends, around 1pm CT. We don’t know the rewards yet, but it’s likely to be a long event lasting at least two days, just like previous solo events.

Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.