All Monopoly GO bugs and known issues (May)

Glitches are a pain. Know when it happens to you.
Published: Apr 29, 2024 06:57 pm

There are numerous Monopoly GO complaints scattered across the internet, so we’ve compiled an active list of all bugs and known issues to ease your mind.

Rolling with a 100x Dice multiplier in Monopoly GO while hitting a huge reward feels great. When those rewards don’t appear it’s a feels-bad moment. But what if the rewards were applied and it’s a known bug being worked on by the Scopely devs? For our sanity, and yours, we’ve compiled a list of all known bugs within Monopoly GO.

Status of all Monopoly GO complaints and bugs

A variety of bugs can exist on Monopoly GO at any given time. As of April 30, five known issues are under investigation per Scopely. All these known issues flagged at the time of writing are currently under investigation.

Monopoly GO bugMonopoly GO bug description
Parade Partners Points An issue exists where Points are not shown correctly within the Parade Partners main event.
ShutdownRandom instances where rewards aren’t applied to a player’s account are occurring. The Scopely team has determined this is a visual glitch.
RewardsRandom instances where rewards aren’t applied to a player’s account are occurring. The Scopely team has determined this a visual glitch.
RewardsRandom instances where rewards aren’t applied to a player’s account are occurring. The Scopely team has determined this is a visual glitch.
Golden BlitzGolden Blitz trades were showing up as expired shortly after trading.

How to submit a Monopoly GO complaint

A glitch or bug you’ve encountered may not be on our list of bugs. If this happens, submit a ticket to Scopely through the Monopoly GO app.

  • Tap the three horizontal lines on the top line to open the Monopoly GO menu.
  • Go to Settings and then tap Customer Service.
  • Tap “chat with us” to generate a new support ticket.

What happens to lost Monopoly GO rewards caused by bugs?

A loss of rewards is frustrating. A ticket getting resolved by Scopely may result in a replacement of rewards. When multiple Monopoly GO complaints are submitted on a known issue, mass rewards are often returned to players. To claim these rewards, be sure to log in daily, as most have a limited-time expiration date.

