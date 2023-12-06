The new Monopoly GO top event, Winter Wonderland, is live with rewards ranging from thousands of dice to hundreds of Peg-E tokens. Progressing through the entire event, you’ll advance towards completing the Heartfelt Holidays album, unlocking even more rewards. Winter Wonderland ends on Dec. 10 at around 9am CT.
All Monopoly GO Winter Wonderland event rewards and milestones, listed
Check out below the full list of Winter Wonderland event rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.
|Milestone
|Snowflake Tokens
|Reward
|1
|5 tokens
|15 dice
|2
|5 tokens
|5 Peg-E Tokens
|3
|10 tokens
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|4
|75 tokens
|125 Dice
|5
|15 tokens
|Cash
|6
|15 tokens
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|7
|20 tokens
|8 Peg-E Tokens
|8
|25 tokens
|Cash
|9
|150 tokens
|230 dice, Two-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited)
|10
|30 tokens
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|11
|35 tokens
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|12
|40 tokens
|Cash
|13
|45 tokens
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|14
|350 tokens
|500 Dice
|15
|45 tokens
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|16
|50 tokens
|10-minute Cash Grab event
|17
|60 tokens
|30 Peg-E Tokens
|18
|70 tokens
|Cash
|19
|550 tokens
|Holiday Santa Hat Token, 200 dice (time-limited)
|20
|75 tokens
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|21
|70 tokens
|40 Peg-E Tokens
|22
|80 tokens
|80 Dice
|23
|100 tokens
|Cash
|24
|1,000 tokens
|1,000 Dice
|25
|100 tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|26
|110 tokens
|15-minute High Roller event
|27
|125 tokens
|60 Peg-E Tokens
|28
|130 tokens
|Cash
|29
|1,400 tokens
|1,200 Dice, Four-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited)
|30
|140 tokens
|Cash
|31
|145 tokens
|70 Peg-E Tokens
|32
|150 tokens
|Cash
|33
|175 tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|34
|1,800 tokens
|1,500 Dice
|35
|250 tokens
|85 Peg-E Tokens
|36
|300 tokens
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|37
|450 tokens
|Five-Star Sticker Pack
|38
|600 tokens
|Cash
|39
|4,000 tokens
|3,200 dice, Five-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited)
|40
|700 tokens
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|41
|800 tokens
|Cash
|42
|900 tokens
|700 Dice
|43
|3,000 tokens
|Cash, 700 dice (time-limited)
|44
|1,000 tokens
|130 Peg-E Tokens
|45
|1,100 tokens
|Five-minute Cash Boost event
|46
|1,200 tokens
|Five-Star Sticker Pack
|47
|1,300 tokens
|Cash
|48
|6,500 tokens
|6500 Dice, Five-Star Sticker Pack
You can get a total of 15,970 dice, 563 Peg-E Tokens, and one 15-minute High Roller event as rewards during Monopoly GO’s Winter Wonderland. Thanks to itsjake on the Monopoly GO Discord server for the full list.
How to play the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly GO
Once the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly GO goes live, it starts automatically as soon as you log into the game, provided you’ve reached beyond the fifth board. You’ll notice the event menu displayed at the top center of your screen with a progress bar.
To get Winter Wonderland tokens and make headway through the event milestones, land on squares featuring the TOKEN Pickup item. Each time you land on such a square, you’ll snag +2 Tokens and the Pickup will then randomly relocate to another square on the board. Keep an eye out, as there will be multiple TOKEN Pickup items scattered across the board, and each one offers the same value, irrespective of the square it’s on.
How to win more Winter Wonderland event tokens fast
To quickly earn more tokens in the Winter Wonderland event, it’s effective to use high dice multipliers when you’re six, seven, or eight squares away from one or multiple Pickup items. These distances align with the most common dice roll totals in Monopoly GO, increasing your chances of landing on a Snowflake Pickup square and scoring big.
If you really don’t want to spend dice, save your multiplier for when you have two or more Snowflake Pickups positioned nearby, such as six and eight squares apart. This approach significantly increases the chances of your high-cost roll paying off by maximizing your chances of landing on a Snowflake Pickup square.
If you like high-risk, high-reward strategies, align your big plays with a High Roller event for even higher dice multipliers. In these scenarios, save your extreme multipliers like x500 and x1,000 for when you’re the optimal distance of six to eight squares from the token Pickups. Using this bonus at other times could lead to a significant loss of dice if you miss the target squares. Keep in mind that reaching milestone 26 in the Winter Wonderland event triggers a High Roller event, presenting an ideal opportunity to do this.