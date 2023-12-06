The new Monopoly GO top event, Winter Wonderland, is live with rewards ranging from thousands of dice to hundreds of Peg-E tokens. Progressing through the entire event, you’ll advance towards completing the Heartfelt Holidays album, unlocking even more rewards. Winter Wonderland ends on Dec. 10 at around 9am CT.

All Monopoly GO Winter Wonderland event rewards and milestones, listed

Check out below the full list of Winter Wonderland event rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

Milestone Snowflake Tokens Reward 1 5 tokens 15 dice 2 5 tokens 5 Peg-E Tokens 3 10 tokens One-Star Sticker Pack 4 75 tokens 125 Dice 5 15 tokens Cash 6 15 tokens 15-minute Rent Frenzy 7 20 tokens 8 Peg-E Tokens 8 25 tokens Cash 9 150 tokens 230 dice, Two-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited) 10 30 tokens 15 Peg-E Tokens 11 35 tokens One-Star Sticker Pack 12 40 tokens Cash 13 45 tokens 20 Peg-E Tokens 14 350 tokens 500 Dice 15 45 tokens Two-Star Sticker Pack 16 50 tokens 10-minute Cash Grab event 17 60 tokens 30 Peg-E Tokens 18 70 tokens Cash 19 550 tokens Holiday Santa Hat Token, 200 dice (time-limited) 20 75 tokens Three-Star Sticker Pack 21 70 tokens 40 Peg-E Tokens 22 80 tokens 80 Dice 23 100 tokens Cash 24 1,000 tokens 1,000 Dice 25 100 tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 26 110 tokens 15-minute High Roller event 27 125 tokens 60 Peg-E Tokens 28 130 tokens Cash 29 1,400 tokens 1,200 Dice, Four-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited) 30 140 tokens Cash 31 145 tokens 70 Peg-E Tokens 32 150 tokens Cash 33 175 tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 34 1,800 tokens 1,500 Dice 35 250 tokens 85 Peg-E Tokens 36 300 tokens 25-minute Rent Frenzy 37 450 tokens Five-Star Sticker Pack 38 600 tokens Cash 39 4,000 tokens 3,200 dice, Five-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited) 40 700 tokens 100 Peg-E Tokens 41 800 tokens Cash 42 900 tokens 700 Dice 43 3,000 tokens Cash, 700 dice (time-limited) 44 1,000 tokens 130 Peg-E Tokens 45 1,100 tokens Five-minute Cash Boost event 46 1,200 tokens Five-Star Sticker Pack 47 1,300 tokens Cash 48 6,500 tokens 6500 Dice, Five-Star Sticker Pack

You can get a total of 15,970 dice, 563 Peg-E Tokens, and one 15-minute High Roller event as rewards during Monopoly GO’s Winter Wonderland. Thanks to itsjake on the Monopoly GO Discord server for the full list.

Spend your dice in these events to get even more dice. Image via Scopely

How to play the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly GO

Once the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly GO goes live, it starts automatically as soon as you log into the game, provided you’ve reached beyond the fifth board. You’ll notice the event menu displayed at the top center of your screen with a progress bar.

To get Winter Wonderland tokens and make headway through the event milestones, land on squares featuring the TOKEN Pickup item. Each time you land on such a square, you’ll snag +2 Tokens and the Pickup will then randomly relocate to another square on the board. Keep an eye out, as there will be multiple TOKEN Pickup items scattered across the board, and each one offers the same value, irrespective of the square it’s on.

How to win more Winter Wonderland event tokens fast

To quickly earn more tokens in the Winter Wonderland event, it’s effective to use high dice multipliers when you’re six, seven, or eight squares away from one or multiple Pickup items. These distances align with the most common dice roll totals in Monopoly GO, increasing your chances of landing on a Snowflake Pickup square and scoring big.

Tip: If you really don’t want to spend dice, save your multiplier for when you have two or more Snowflake Pickups positioned nearby, such as six and eight squares apart. This approach significantly increases the chances of your high-cost roll paying off by maximizing your chances of landing on a Snowflake Pickup square.

If you like high-risk, high-reward strategies, align your big plays with a High Roller event for even higher dice multipliers. In these scenarios, save your extreme multipliers like x500 and x1,000 for when you’re the optimal distance of six to eight squares from the token Pickups. Using this bonus at other times could lead to a significant loss of dice if you miss the target squares. Keep in mind that reaching milestone 26 in the Winter Wonderland event triggers a High Roller event, presenting an ideal opportunity to do this.