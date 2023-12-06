All Monopoly GO Winter Wonderland event rewards and milestones

Winter Wonderland is offering over 15,000 dice and lots of Peg-E Tokens.

Monopoly GO's Winter Wonderland art on a blue background.
The new Monopoly GO top event, Winter Wonderland, is live with rewards ranging from thousands of dice to hundreds of Peg-E tokens. Progressing through the entire event, you’ll advance towards completing the Heartfelt Holidays album, unlocking even more rewards. Winter Wonderland ends on Dec. 10 at around 9am CT.

All Monopoly GO Winter Wonderland event rewards and milestones, listed

Check out below the full list of Winter Wonderland event rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

MilestoneSnowflake TokensReward
15 tokens15 dice
25 tokens5 Peg-E Tokens
310 tokensOne-Star Sticker Pack
475 tokens125 Dice
515 tokensCash
615 tokens15-minute Rent Frenzy
720 tokens8 Peg-E Tokens
825 tokensCash
9150 tokens230 dice, Two-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited)
1030 tokens15 Peg-E Tokens
1135 tokensOne-Star Sticker Pack
1240 tokensCash
1345 tokens20 Peg-E Tokens
14350 tokens500 Dice
1545 tokensTwo-Star Sticker Pack
1650 tokens10-minute Cash Grab event
1760 tokens30 Peg-E Tokens
1870 tokensCash
19550 tokensHoliday Santa Hat Token, 200 dice (time-limited)
2075 tokensThree-Star Sticker Pack
2170 tokens40 Peg-E Tokens
2280 tokens80 Dice
23100 tokensCash
241,000 tokens1,000 Dice
25100 tokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
26110 tokens15-minute High Roller event
27125 tokens60 Peg-E Tokens
28130 tokensCash
291,400 tokens1,200 Dice, Four-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited)
30140 tokensCash
31145 tokens70 Peg-E Tokens
32150 tokensCash
33175 tokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
341,800 tokens1,500 Dice
35250 tokens85 Peg-E Tokens
36300 tokens25-minute Rent Frenzy
37450 tokensFive-Star Sticker Pack
38600 tokensCash
394,000 tokens3,200 dice, Five-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited)
40700 tokens100 Peg-E Tokens
41800 tokensCash
42900 tokens700 Dice
433,000 tokensCash, 700 dice (time-limited)
441,000 tokens130 Peg-E Tokens
451,100 tokensFive-minute Cash Boost event
461,200 tokensFive-Star Sticker Pack
471,300 tokensCash
486,500 tokens6500 Dice, Five-Star Sticker Pack

You can get a total of 15,970 dice, 563 Peg-E Tokens, and one 15-minute High Roller event as rewards during Monopoly GO’s Winter Wonderland. Thanks to itsjake on the Monopoly GO Discord server for the full list.

Monopoly GO board with a few players wandering around
Spend your dice in these events to get even more dice. Image via Scopely

How to play the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly GO

Once the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly GO goes live, it starts automatically as soon as you log into the game, provided you’ve reached beyond the fifth board. You’ll notice the event menu displayed at the top center of your screen with a progress bar.

To get Winter Wonderland tokens and make headway through the event milestones, land on squares featuring the TOKEN Pickup item. Each time you land on such a square, you’ll snag +2 Tokens and the Pickup will then randomly relocate to another square on the board. Keep an eye out, as there will be multiple TOKEN Pickup items scattered across the board, and each one offers the same value, irrespective of the square it’s on.

How to win more Winter Wonderland event tokens fast

To quickly earn more tokens in the Winter Wonderland event, it’s effective to use high dice multipliers when you’re six, seven, or eight squares away from one or multiple Pickup items. These distances align with the most common dice roll totals in Monopoly GO, increasing your chances of landing on a Snowflake Pickup square and scoring big.

Tip:

If you really don’t want to spend dice, save your multiplier for when you have two or more Snowflake Pickups positioned nearby, such as six and eight squares apart. This approach significantly increases the chances of your high-cost roll paying off by maximizing your chances of landing on a Snowflake Pickup square.

If you like high-risk, high-reward strategies, align your big plays with a High Roller event for even higher dice multipliers. In these scenarios, save your extreme multipliers like x500 and x1,000 for when you’re the optimal distance of six to eight squares from the token Pickups. Using this bonus at other times could lead to a significant loss of dice if you miss the target squares. Keep in mind that reaching milestone 26 in the Winter Wonderland event triggers a High Roller event, presenting an ideal opportunity to do this.

