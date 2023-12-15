All Monopoly GO Gift Partners event rewards and milestones

Gift Partners is here to reward you with loads of Stickers and a new Token.

Monopoly GO’s Gift Partners event is live until Dec. 20 at 1pm CT. Collect jigsaw puzzle pieces to spin the partner wheel and fill the gifts bar with friends. You must complete four gifts for the grand reward: 5,000 dice, the Galaxy Sticker Pack, a Mr. M Bot token, and an emote.

Monopoly GO’s Gift Partners prizes and milestones, listed

In Gift Partners, you have five milestones that are the same across the four presents you must build with friends. To make these presents, you must use jigsaw puzzle pieces you collect on the board to spin the wheel and get points. Each present requires 80,000 points to be complete, totaling 320,000 points to complete the entire event. When you complete all four presents, you get a Grand Prize.

Here’s the full milestone rewards list for every present in Gift Partners:

Milestone Points required Reward 1 2,500 200 dice 2 7,500 Cash 3 14,000 Blue Safe (250 dice, Cash) 4 26,000 Pink Safe (400 dice, Three-Star Sticker Pack) 5 30,000 500 dice, Cash, Five-Star Sticker Pack Grand prize 320,000 (All four gifts done) 5,000 dice, Galaxy Sticker Pack (Guaranteed missing sticker), Mr. M Bot Token, emote

How to get more jigsaw puzzle pieces in Gift Partners

There’s more to Gift Partners than this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are a few good tips to maximize your jigsaw puzzle pieces gain in Gift Partners:

Use dice multipliers wisely

To maximize jigsaw puzzle piece collection in Monopoly GO, use your highest dice multiplier, ideally when you’re six to eight squares from a jigsaw tile. This strategy boosts your chances of landing on it, potentially netting up to 100 pieces in a single turn with the x100 multiplier.

Line up the puzzle pieces

In Monopoly GO’s Gift Partners, puzzle pieces shift around the board randomly after being collected. Start with the base roll multiplier to move the pieces until two or three are close together. Then, roll with the one multiplier until you’re six to eight squares from the first piece. Switch to your highest dice multiplier at this point to significantly boost your chances of landing on multiple high-chance squares, optimizing your rolls.

Stack events

Roll for puzzle pieces in Monopoly GO’s Gift Partners when there’s an ongoing main event like Twinkle Tree and a concurrent tournament like Jingle Jam, if you haven’t completed them yet. This strategy can provide up to 13 rewarding squares: four from the main event, four from the tournament, and five from Gift Partners. While some squares may overlap, having 13 scoring squares is nearly a third of the entire board, increasing your reward potential. This way, even missing a puzzle piece on a roll still offers a high chance of landing on a positive main event or tournament square.

Best strategy to maximize points from pieces in Gift Partners in Monopoly GO

Choose your partners wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To succeed in Monopoly GO’s Gift Partners, the best strategy is partnering with a friend who’s willing to evenly split the points investment for the event. Since outcomes from the event wheel are random and there’s no way to enhance your chances like with board dice rolls, a joint effort when completing gifts is key.

If you don’t have a friend for this, consider joining online Monopoly GO communities on platforms like Discord and Facebook. Many players there are open to a 50-50 split in spinning wheel points, which means you will both get half the total points necessary to complete all milestones, which totals around 40,000 points. Collaborating in this way means both players use fewer jigsaw pieces, making it faster to reach the grand prize.