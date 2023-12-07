All Monopoly GO Jingle Jam tournament rewards and milestones listed

More tournaments, more rewards to get from your friends in Monopoly GO.

The Jingle Jam tournament in Monopoly GO is now underway, ending on Dec. 8 at 12pm CT. This event offers one of the final opportunities to earn Peg-E Tokens as rewards before the event concludes, alongside thousands of dice and major limited-time events like High Roller.

Jingle Jam sticks to the typical Monopoly GO tournament structure. As soon as you log into the game during the tournament, you’re automatically playing it against friends. To score points, gather tokens by playing in the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames at the Railroad squares. The better you perform in these minigames, the more tokens you’ll earn, allowing you to progress through milestones for rewards. Also, ranking higher on the leaderboards at the end of Jingle Jam means extra rewards.

Monopoly GO Jingle Jam tournament full rewards list

Here are all the prizes you can earn by progressing through the milestones of Jingle Jam tournament in Monopoly GO:

MilestoneTokensReward
One50 Tokens35 Dice
Two40 TokensOne-Star Sticker Pack
Three80 TokensFive Peg-E Tokens
Four120 TokensHigh Roller event
Five140 Tokens100 Dice
Six150 TokensCash
Seven130 Tokens10 Peg-E Tokens
Eight160 TokensTwo-Star Sticker Pack
Nine180 Tokens150 Dice
10200 Tokens15 Peg-E Tokens
11250 TokensThree-Star Sticker Pack
12225 Tokens175 Dice
13275 Tokens20 Peg-E Tokens
14300 TokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
15400 Tokens275 Dice
16375 TokensCash
17425 Tokens50 Peg-E Tokens
18500 TokensCash
19600 Tokens400 Dice
20650 TokensRent Frenzy event
21550 TokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
22700 Tokens80 Peg-E Tokens
23800 TokensCash
241,000 Tokens675 Dice
25900 TokensCash
261,300 Tokens100 Peg-E Tokens
271,500 TokensCash
281,600 TokensCash Grab event
291,800 TokensCash
302,000 Tokens1,300 Dice

The total rewards you can get from Jingle Jam are 3,100 dice and 280 Peg-E Tokens. Thanks to Monopoly GO wiki for the early list, which might be changed as we play through the event and confirm the tiers.

Jingle Jam tournament leaderboard full rewards list

Final placementRewards
First place1,500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Second place800 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Third place600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place500 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place350 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place300 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Ninth place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
10th place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
11th to 15th place50 dice, Cash
16th to 50thCash

How to score points in the Jingle Jam tournament

You score points in Monopoly GO’s Jingle Jam tournament by playing the Railroad squares mini-games. The better your performance at Shutdown and Bank Heist, the more tokens you earn, and the higher your score in the tournament. Here’s how many points you can get in each game:

Shutdown

  • Blocked attack (+2 Tokens)
  • Successful attack (+4 Tokens)

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist (+4 Tokens)
  • Large Heist (+6 Tokens)
  • Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)
  • Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)

Remember your dice multiplier affects the number of tokens you get per Railroad square in Jingle Jam. So if you have a x100 multiplier and score a Mega Heist, for example, you gain 1,200 Tokens at once instead of only 12.

How to win the Jingle Jam tournament

The tips and tricks to win the Jingle Jam tournament are the same as in any Monopoly GO tournament:

  • Play when other board events are active: This will increase your odds of making your rolls useful, because even if you miss a Railroad square, you might still land on a main event token like the current Winter Wonderland event.
  • Follow the six-seven-eight rule: These three numbers are the most likely sums of two dices when rolled. That’s why you should only use your highest dice multipliers when you’re that many squares away from a Railroad tile.
  • Be careful with High Roller: It’s a high risk, high reward event. Yes, you can maybe score a Mega Heist with a x1,000 multiplier for a whopping 12,000 tokens in one play, but you can also miss and waste a huge chunk of your dice bank. Remember the six-seven-eight rule before trying the highest roll you can go for.
  • Forget the leaderboards: The Jingle Jam leaderboard rewards are great, but finishing the event milestones will already make it worth it and put you in a good spot. Avoid rolling for tournament tokens to climb up the leaderboards after you’re finished with milestones, because you won’t get extra rewards for it.

