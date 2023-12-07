All Monopoly GO Jingle Jam tournament rewards and milestones listed

The Jingle Jam tournament in Monopoly GO is now underway, ending on Dec. 8 at 12pm CT. This event offers one of the final opportunities to earn Peg-E Tokens as rewards before the event concludes, alongside thousands of dice and major limited-time events like High Roller.
Jingle Jam sticks to the typical Monopoly GO tournament structure. As soon as you log into the game during the tournament, you’re automatically playing it against friends. To score points, gather tokens by playing in the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames at the Railroad squares. The better you perform in these minigames, the more tokens you’ll earn, allowing you to progress through milestones for rewards. Also, ranking higher on the leaderboards at the end of Jingle Jam means extra rewards.
Monopoly GO Jingle Jam tournament full rewards list
Here are all the prizes you can earn by progressing through the milestones of Jingle Jam tournament in Monopoly GO:
|Milestone
|Tokens
|Reward
|One
|50 Tokens
|35 Dice
|Two
|40 Tokens
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|Three
|80 Tokens
|Five Peg-E Tokens
|Four
|120 Tokens
|High Roller event
|Five
|140 Tokens
|100 Dice
|Six
|150 Tokens
|Cash
|Seven
|130 Tokens
|10 Peg-E Tokens
|Eight
|160 Tokens
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|Nine
|180 Tokens
|150 Dice
|10
|200 Tokens
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|11
|250 Tokens
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|12
|225 Tokens
|175 Dice
|13
|275 Tokens
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|14
|300 Tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|15
|400 Tokens
|275 Dice
|16
|375 Tokens
|Cash
|17
|425 Tokens
|50 Peg-E Tokens
|18
|500 Tokens
|Cash
|19
|600 Tokens
|400 Dice
|20
|650 Tokens
|Rent Frenzy event
|21
|550 Tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|22
|700 Tokens
|80 Peg-E Tokens
|23
|800 Tokens
|Cash
|24
|1,000 Tokens
|675 Dice
|25
|900 Tokens
|Cash
|26
|1,300 Tokens
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|27
|1,500 Tokens
|Cash
|28
|1,600 Tokens
|Cash Grab event
|29
|1,800 Tokens
|Cash
|30
|2,000 Tokens
|1,300 Dice
The total rewards you can get from Jingle Jam are 3,100 dice and 280 Peg-E Tokens. Thanks to Monopoly GO wiki for the early list, which might be changed as we play through the event and confirm the tiers.
Jingle Jam tournament leaderboard full rewards list
|Final placement
|Rewards
|First place
|1,500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Second place
|800 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Third place
|600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Fourth place
|500 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Fifth place
|400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Sixth place
|350 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Seventh place
|300 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Eighth place
|250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Ninth place
|200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|10th place
|200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|11th to 15th place
|50 dice, Cash
|16th to 50th
|Cash
How to score points in the Jingle Jam tournament
You score points in Monopoly GO’s Jingle Jam tournament by playing the Railroad squares mini-games. The better your performance at Shutdown and Bank Heist, the more tokens you earn, and the higher your score in the tournament. Here’s how many points you can get in each game:
Shutdown
- Blocked attack (+2 Tokens)
- Successful attack (+4 Tokens)
Bank Heist
- Small Heist (+4 Tokens)
- Large Heist (+6 Tokens)
- Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)
- Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)
Remember your dice multiplier affects the number of tokens you get per Railroad square in Jingle Jam. So if you have a x100 multiplier and score a Mega Heist, for example, you gain 1,200 Tokens at once instead of only 12.
How to win the Jingle Jam tournament
The tips and tricks to win the Jingle Jam tournament are the same as in any Monopoly GO tournament:
- Play when other board events are active: This will increase your odds of making your rolls useful, because even if you miss a Railroad square, you might still land on a main event token like the current Winter Wonderland event.
- Follow the six-seven-eight rule: These three numbers are the most likely sums of two dices when rolled. That’s why you should only use your highest dice multipliers when you’re that many squares away from a Railroad tile.
- Be careful with High Roller: It’s a high risk, high reward event. Yes, you can maybe score a Mega Heist with a x1,000 multiplier for a whopping 12,000 tokens in one play, but you can also miss and waste a huge chunk of your dice bank. Remember the six-seven-eight rule before trying the highest roll you can go for.
- Forget the leaderboards: The Jingle Jam leaderboard rewards are great, but finishing the event milestones will already make it worth it and put you in a good spot. Avoid rolling for tournament tokens to climb up the leaderboards after you’re finished with milestones, because you won’t get extra rewards for it.