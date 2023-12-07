All Monopoly GO Jingle Jam tournament rewards and milestones listed

More tournaments, more rewards to get from your friends in Monopoly GO.

The Jingle Jam tournament in Monopoly GO is now underway, ending on Dec. 8 at 12pm CT. This event offers one of the final opportunities to earn Peg-E Tokens as rewards before the event concludes, alongside thousands of dice and major limited-time events like High Roller.

Jingle Jam sticks to the typical Monopoly GO tournament structure. As soon as you log into the game during the tournament, you’re automatically playing it against friends. To score points, gather tokens by playing in the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames at the Railroad squares. The better you perform in these minigames, the more tokens you’ll earn, allowing you to progress through milestones for rewards. Also, ranking higher on the leaderboards at the end of Jingle Jam means extra rewards.

Monopoly GO Jingle Jam tournament full rewards list

Here are all the prizes you can earn by progressing through the milestones of Jingle Jam tournament in Monopoly GO:

Milestone Tokens Reward One 50 Tokens 35 Dice Two 40 Tokens One-Star Sticker Pack Three 80 Tokens Five Peg-E Tokens Four 120 Tokens High Roller event Five 140 Tokens 100 Dice Six 150 Tokens Cash Seven 130 Tokens 10 Peg-E Tokens Eight 160 Tokens Two-Star Sticker Pack Nine 180 Tokens 150 Dice 10 200 Tokens 15 Peg-E Tokens 11 250 Tokens Three-Star Sticker Pack 12 225 Tokens 175 Dice 13 275 Tokens 20 Peg-E Tokens 14 300 Tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 15 400 Tokens 275 Dice 16 375 Tokens Cash 17 425 Tokens 50 Peg-E Tokens 18 500 Tokens Cash 19 600 Tokens 400 Dice 20 650 Tokens Rent Frenzy event 21 550 Tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 700 Tokens 80 Peg-E Tokens 23 800 Tokens Cash 24 1,000 Tokens 675 Dice 25 900 Tokens Cash 26 1,300 Tokens 100 Peg-E Tokens 27 1,500 Tokens Cash 28 1,600 Tokens Cash Grab event 29 1,800 Tokens Cash 30 2,000 Tokens 1,300 Dice

The total rewards you can get from Jingle Jam are 3,100 dice and 280 Peg-E Tokens. Thanks to Monopoly GO wiki for the early list, which might be changed as we play through the event and confirm the tiers.

Tournaments will give you a great dice boost. Image via Scopely

Jingle Jam tournament leaderboard full rewards list

Final placement Rewards First place 1,500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Second place 800 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Third place 600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Fourth place 500 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack Fifth place 400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack Sixth place 350 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Seventh place 300 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Eighth place 250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Ninth place 200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 10th place 200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 11th to 15th place 50 dice, Cash 16th to 50th Cash

How to score points in the Jingle Jam tournament

You score points in Monopoly GO’s Jingle Jam tournament by playing the Railroad squares mini-games. The better your performance at Shutdown and Bank Heist, the more tokens you earn, and the higher your score in the tournament. Here’s how many points you can get in each game:

Shutdown

Blocked attack (+2 Tokens)

Successful attack (+4 Tokens)

Bank Heist

Small Heist (+4 Tokens)

Large Heist (+6 Tokens)

Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)

Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)

Remember your dice multiplier affects the number of tokens you get per Railroad square in Jingle Jam. So if you have a x100 multiplier and score a Mega Heist, for example, you gain 1,200 Tokens at once instead of only 12.

How to win the Jingle Jam tournament

The tips and tricks to win the Jingle Jam tournament are the same as in any Monopoly GO tournament: