The new Monopoly GO event, Twinkle Tree, is now live, taking over from the recently concluded Heartfelt Holidays. This main event offers an array of rewards, including thousands of dice, multiple Sticker Packs, and temporary boosts, among others. Twinkle Tree ends on Dec. 6 at around 9am CT.
All Monopoly GO Twinkle Tree event rewards and milestones, listed
Here’s the complete list of rewards and milestones given during the Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly GO.
|Milestone
|Tokens required
|Reward
|1
|Five tokens
|Cash
|2
|10 tokens
|15 dice
|3
|10 tokens
|Five Peg-E Tokens
|4
|10 tokens
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|5
|60 tokens
|100 dice
|6
|15 tokens
|Eight Peg-E Tokens
|7
|20 tokens
|Cash
|8
|25 tokens
|Cash-Grab event
|9
|20 tokens
|12 Peg-E Tokens
|10
|150 tokens
|225 dice
|11
|25 tokens
|Cash
|12
|30 tokens
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|13
|40 tokens
|Cash
|14
|45 tokens
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|15
|400 tokens
|500 dice
|16
|45 tokens
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|17
|50 tokens
|Cash
|18
|55 tokens
|25 Peg-E Tokens
|19
|60 tokens
|Cash
|20
|800 tokens
|850 dice
|21
|60 tokens
|40 Peg-E Tokens
|22
|65 tokens
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|23
|70 tokens
|70 dice
|24
|80 tokens
|Cash
|25
|1,200 tokens
|1,100 dice
|26
|90 tokens
|10-minute High Roller event
|27
|100 tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|28
|115 tokens
|60 Peg-E Tokens
|29
|140 tokens
|140 dice
|30
|1,000 tokens
|Cash
|31
|200 tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|32
|250 tokens
|200 dice
|33
|300 tokens
|Cash
|34
|350 tokens
|70 Peg-E Tokens
|35
|1,600 tokens
|1,400 dice
|36
|500 tokens
|Five-minute Cash Boost event
|37
|550 tokens
|Five-Star Sticker Pack
|38
|700 tokens
|Cash
|39
|800 tokens
|80 Peg-E Tokens
|40
|2,500 tokens
|2,000 dice
|41
|900 tokens
|15-minute High Roller event
|42
|950 tokens
|Cash
|43
|1,000 tokens
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|44
|1,100 tokens
|600 dice
|45
|2,000 tokens
|Cash
|46
|1,100 tokens
|130 Peg-E Tokens
|47
|1,200 tokens
|Cash
|48
|1,300 tokens
|Five-Star Sticker Pack
|49
|1,400 tokens
|Cash
|50
|6,200 tokens
|6,000 dice, Five-Star Sticker Pack (Grand prize)
Monopoly GO’s Twinkle Tree rewards players with a total of 13,200 dice, 25 minutes of High Roller, three Five-Star Sticker Packs, and 545 Peg-E Tokens.
Thanks to itsjake on the Monopoly GO Discord server for the full list.
How to play the Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly GO
In Monopoly GO, you automatically participate in the Twinkle Tree event once you’ve progressed beyond the fifth board. This is indicated by the top center bar on your screen. As you collect tokens and advance through the milestones, all event rewards will instantly pop up on your screen so you don’t have to worry about claiming any prize.
To progress through Twinkle Tree milestones, you can get two Tokens by landing on any square with the Christmas tree ball button.
This setup, typical for main events, provides a total of four squares where you can earn Tokens.
How to win more Twinkle Tree event tokens fast
To rapidly get Twinkle Tree event tokens in Monopoly GO, strategically use your highest dice multiplier when you are six, seven, or eight squares away from a Christmas tree ball button. Statistical analysis reveals these numbers are the most probable outcomes when rolling two dice. Specifically, there’s a six in 36 chance of rolling a sum of seven and a five in 36 chance for sums of six or eight. This implies that focusing on high rolls while within this specific range will increase your chances of securing a big reward.
To boost your base dice multiplier in Monopoly GO, save up your dice. The greater your remaining dice count, the higher your maximum multiplier, with a cap of x100 when you have a pile of 2,000 dice.
During the High Roller events in Monopoly GO, you have the opportunity to boost your maximum multiplier to an impressive x1,000. Take advantage of these events to potentially hit the jackpot on the Twinkle Tree squares, where you could earn thousands of Tokens in just a single play.