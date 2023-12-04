All Monopoly GO Twinkle Tree event rewards and milestones

More dice, more sticker packs, and more bonuses for your Monopoly GO campaign.

Monopoly GO's Twinkle Tree event logo showing two characters decorating a Christmas tree
Image by Dot Esports

The new Monopoly GO event, Twinkle Tree, is now live, taking over from the recently concluded Heartfelt Holidays. This main event offers an array of rewards, including thousands of dice, multiple Sticker Packs, and temporary boosts, among others. Twinkle Tree ends on Dec. 6 at around 9am CT.

All Monopoly GO Twinkle Tree event rewards and milestones, listed

Here’s the complete list of rewards and milestones given during the Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly GO.

MilestoneTokens requiredReward
1Five tokensCash
210 tokens15 dice
310 tokensFive Peg-E Tokens
410 tokensOne-Star Sticker Pack
560 tokens100 dice
615 tokensEight Peg-E Tokens
720 tokensCash
825 tokensCash-Grab event
920 tokens12 Peg-E Tokens
10150 tokens225 dice
1125 tokensCash
1230 tokensOne-Star Sticker Pack
1340 tokensCash
1445 tokens15 Peg-E Tokens
15400 tokens500 dice
1645 tokensTwo-Star Sticker Pack
1750 tokensCash
1855 tokens25 Peg-E Tokens
1960 tokensCash
20800 tokens850 dice
2160 tokens40 Peg-E Tokens
2265 tokensThree-Star Sticker Pack
2370 tokens70 dice
2480 tokensCash
251,200 tokens1,100 dice
2690 tokens10-minute High Roller event
27100 tokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
28115 tokens60 Peg-E Tokens
29140 tokens140 dice
301,000 tokensCash
31200 tokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
32250 tokens200 dice
33300 tokensCash
34350 tokens70 Peg-E Tokens
351,600 tokens1,400 dice
36500 tokensFive-minute Cash Boost event
37550 tokensFive-Star Sticker Pack
38700 tokensCash
39800 tokens80 Peg-E Tokens
402,500 tokens2,000 dice
41900 tokens15-minute High Roller event
42950 tokensCash
431,000 tokens100 Peg-E Tokens
441,100 tokens600 dice
452,000 tokensCash
461,100 tokens130 Peg-E Tokens
471,200 tokensCash
481,300 tokensFive-Star Sticker Pack
491,400 tokensCash
506,200 tokens6,000 dice, Five-Star Sticker Pack (Grand prize)

Monopoly GO’s Twinkle Tree rewards players with a total of 13,200 dice, 25 minutes of High Roller, three Five-Star Sticker Packs, and 545 Peg-E Tokens.

Thanks to itsjake on the Monopoly GO Discord server for the full list.

How to play the Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly GO

In Monopoly GO, you automatically participate in the Twinkle Tree event once you’ve progressed beyond the fifth board. This is indicated by the top center bar on your screen. As you collect tokens and advance through the milestones, all event rewards will instantly pop up on your screen so you don’t have to worry about claiming any prize.

To progress through Twinkle Tree milestones, you can get two Tokens by landing on any square with the Christmas tree ball button.

This setup, typical for main events, provides a total of four squares where you can earn Tokens.

Monopoly GO board with a few players wandering around
The pickup tokens can spawn anywhere on the board. Image via Scopely

How to win more Twinkle Tree event tokens fast

To rapidly get Twinkle Tree event tokens in Monopoly GO, strategically use your highest dice multiplier when you are six, seven, or eight squares away from a Christmas tree ball button. Statistical analysis reveals these numbers are the most probable outcomes when rolling two dice. Specifically, there’s a six in 36 chance of rolling a sum of seven and a five in 36 chance for sums of six or eight. This implies that focusing on high rolls while within this specific range will increase your chances of securing a big reward.

Tip:

To boost your base dice multiplier in Monopoly GO, save up your dice. The greater your remaining dice count, the higher your maximum multiplier, with a cap of x100 when you have a pile of 2,000 dice.

During the High Roller events in Monopoly GO, you have the opportunity to boost your maximum multiplier to an impressive x1,000. Take advantage of these events to potentially hit the jackpot on the Twinkle Tree squares, where you could earn thousands of Tokens in just a single play.

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Esports and gaming specialist and strategist working in the industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Also, Slay the Spire is the best game ever.