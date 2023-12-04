More dice, more sticker packs, and more bonuses for your Monopoly GO campaign.

The new Monopoly GO event, Twinkle Tree, is now live, taking over from the recently concluded Heartfelt Holidays. This main event offers an array of rewards, including thousands of dice, multiple Sticker Packs, and temporary boosts, among others. Twinkle Tree ends on Dec. 6 at around 9am CT.

All Monopoly GO Twinkle Tree event rewards and milestones, listed

Here’s the complete list of rewards and milestones given during the Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly GO.

Milestone Tokens required Reward 1 Five tokens Cash 2 10 tokens 15 dice 3 10 tokens Five Peg-E Tokens 4 10 tokens One-Star Sticker Pack 5 60 tokens 100 dice 6 15 tokens Eight Peg-E Tokens 7 20 tokens Cash 8 25 tokens Cash-Grab event 9 20 tokens 12 Peg-E Tokens 10 150 tokens 225 dice 11 25 tokens Cash 12 30 tokens One-Star Sticker Pack 13 40 tokens Cash 14 45 tokens 15 Peg-E Tokens 15 400 tokens 500 dice 16 45 tokens Two-Star Sticker Pack 17 50 tokens Cash 18 55 tokens 25 Peg-E Tokens 19 60 tokens Cash 20 800 tokens 850 dice 21 60 tokens 40 Peg-E Tokens 22 65 tokens Three-Star Sticker Pack 23 70 tokens 70 dice 24 80 tokens Cash 25 1,200 tokens 1,100 dice 26 90 tokens 10-minute High Roller event 27 100 tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 28 115 tokens 60 Peg-E Tokens 29 140 tokens 140 dice 30 1,000 tokens Cash 31 200 tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 32 250 tokens 200 dice 33 300 tokens Cash 34 350 tokens 70 Peg-E Tokens 35 1,600 tokens 1,400 dice 36 500 tokens Five-minute Cash Boost event 37 550 tokens Five-Star Sticker Pack 38 700 tokens Cash 39 800 tokens 80 Peg-E Tokens 40 2,500 tokens 2,000 dice 41 900 tokens 15-minute High Roller event 42 950 tokens Cash 43 1,000 tokens 100 Peg-E Tokens 44 1,100 tokens 600 dice 45 2,000 tokens Cash 46 1,100 tokens 130 Peg-E Tokens 47 1,200 tokens Cash 48 1,300 tokens Five-Star Sticker Pack 49 1,400 tokens Cash 50 6,200 tokens 6,000 dice, Five-Star Sticker Pack (Grand prize)

Monopoly GO’s Twinkle Tree rewards players with a total of 13,200 dice, 25 minutes of High Roller, three Five-Star Sticker Packs, and 545 Peg-E Tokens.

Thanks to itsjake on the Monopoly GO Discord server for the full list.

How to play the Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly GO

In Monopoly GO, you automatically participate in the Twinkle Tree event once you’ve progressed beyond the fifth board. This is indicated by the top center bar on your screen. As you collect tokens and advance through the milestones, all event rewards will instantly pop up on your screen so you don’t have to worry about claiming any prize.

To progress through Twinkle Tree milestones, you can get two Tokens by landing on any square with the Christmas tree ball button.

This setup, typical for main events, provides a total of four squares where you can earn Tokens.

The pickup tokens can spawn anywhere on the board. Image via Scopely

How to win more Twinkle Tree event tokens fast

To rapidly get Twinkle Tree event tokens in Monopoly GO, strategically use your highest dice multiplier when you are six, seven, or eight squares away from a Christmas tree ball button. Statistical analysis reveals these numbers are the most probable outcomes when rolling two dice. Specifically, there’s a six in 36 chance of rolling a sum of seven and a five in 36 chance for sums of six or eight. This implies that focusing on high rolls while within this specific range will increase your chances of securing a big reward.

Tip: To boost your base dice multiplier in Monopoly GO, save up your dice. The greater your remaining dice count, the higher your maximum multiplier, with a cap of x100 when you have a pile of 2,000 dice.

During the High Roller events in Monopoly GO, you have the opportunity to boost your maximum multiplier to an impressive x1,000. Take advantage of these events to potentially hit the jackpot on the Twinkle Tree squares, where you could earn thousands of Tokens in just a single play.