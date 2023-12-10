All Monopoly GO Gingerbread Galore event rewards and milestones

Far more attractive that the house, tbh.

Monopoly's main character in black and white over a blurry colorful background
Monopoly GO’s new event, Gingerbread Galore, is now live. This means you can get your hands on new rewards. You can get your hands on a variety of sticker packs, a lot of free rolls, Pickaxe Tokens, and a range of other prizes.

All Monopoly GO Gingerbread Galore event rewards and milestones, listed

MilestonePoints Reward
125Green Sticker Pack
2203 Pickaxe Tokens
34025 Rolls
445Cash
5160100 Rolls
6403 Pickaxe Tokens
750Rent Frenzy
855Green Sticker Pack
965Cash
10400240 Rolls
11605 Pickaxe Tokens
1275Cash
1390Green Sticker Pack
14806 Pickaxe Tokens
15100Cash
16850450 Rolls
171008 Pickaxe Tokens
18110Orange Sticker Pack
1912060 Rolls
2011511 Pickaxe Tokens
211,300700 Rolls
22150Cash
23160Pink Sticker Pack
2417513 Pickaxe Tokens
25200Cash
262,000850 Rolls
27275Blue Sticker Pack
2830016 Pickaxe Tokens
29325High Roller
30400100 Rolls
311,600Cash
3245019 Pickaxe Tokens
33500200 Rolls
3465026 Pickaxe Tokens
35750Cash
364,5001,800 Rolls
37800Cash
38900Blue Sticker Pack
391,000Cash
401,500Cash
4110,0003,500 Rolls
421,600Purple Sticker Pack
431,700Cash Grab
441,80030 Pickaxe Tokens
457000Cash
462,000800 Rolls
473,00045 Pickaxe Tokens
483,500Purple Sticker Pack
494,000Cash
5017,5007,500 Rolls plus a Purple Sticker Pack

The event will reward you with a total of 16325 Rolls, 185 Pickaxe Tokens, and a variety of sticker packs, so it is definitely a solid event. Thanks to itsjake on the Monopoly GO Discord server for the full list.

How to play Gingerbread Galore event in Monopoly GO

The Gingerbread Galore event begins automatically as soon as it goes live in the game. You may need to do a small update, but it should start the moment you log in. You can collect points by landing on Chance, Community Chest, or Railroads, all of which reward you with different point values.

  • Chance Tile = 2 points.
  • Community Chest = 3 points.
  • Railroad = 5 points.

The awarded points value will also be impacted by a dice multiplier, so keep that in mind when trying to scoop up those valuable points.

When does the Gingerbread Galore event end?

The Gingerbread Galore event will run from December 10, 10 AM ET, until December 12, 10 AM ET. That’s right, yet another event that gives you two days to get through all 50 levels, so you had better get rolling.

