Monopoly GO’s new event, Gingerbread Galore, is now live. This means you can get your hands on new rewards. You can get your hands on a variety of sticker packs, a lot of free rolls, Pickaxe Tokens, and a range of other prizes.

All Monopoly GO Gingerbread Galore event rewards and milestones, listed

Milestone Points Reward 1 25 Green Sticker Pack 2 20 3 Pickaxe Tokens 3 40 25 Rolls 4 45 Cash 5 160 100 Rolls 6 40 3 Pickaxe Tokens 7 50 Rent Frenzy 8 55 Green Sticker Pack 9 65 Cash 10 400 240 Rolls 11 60 5 Pickaxe Tokens 12 75 Cash 13 90 Green Sticker Pack 14 80 6 Pickaxe Tokens 15 100 Cash 16 850 450 Rolls 17 100 8 Pickaxe Tokens 18 110 Orange Sticker Pack 19 120 60 Rolls 20 115 11 Pickaxe Tokens 21 1,300 700 Rolls 22 150 Cash 23 160 Pink Sticker Pack 24 175 13 Pickaxe Tokens 25 200 Cash 26 2,000 850 Rolls 27 275 Blue Sticker Pack 28 300 16 Pickaxe Tokens 29 325 High Roller 30 400 100 Rolls 31 1,600 Cash 32 450 19 Pickaxe Tokens 33 500 200 Rolls 34 650 26 Pickaxe Tokens 35 750 Cash 36 4,500 1,800 Rolls 37 800 Cash 38 900 Blue Sticker Pack 39 1,000 Cash 40 1,500 Cash 41 10,000 3,500 Rolls 42 1,600 Purple Sticker Pack 43 1,700 Cash Grab 44 1,800 30 Pickaxe Tokens 45 7000 Cash 46 2,000 800 Rolls 47 3,000 45 Pickaxe Tokens 48 3,500 Purple Sticker Pack 49 4,000 Cash 50 17,500 7,500 Rolls plus a Purple Sticker Pack

The event will reward you with a total of 16325 Rolls, 185 Pickaxe Tokens, and a variety of sticker packs, so it is definitely a solid event. Thanks to itsjake on the Monopoly GO Discord server for the full list.

How to play Gingerbread Galore event in Monopoly GO

The Gingerbread Galore event begins automatically as soon as it goes live in the game. You may need to do a small update, but it should start the moment you log in. You can collect points by landing on Chance, Community Chest, or Railroads, all of which reward you with different point values.

Chance Tile = 2 points.

Community Chest = 3 points.

Railroad = 5 points.

The awarded points value will also be impacted by a dice multiplier, so keep that in mind when trying to scoop up those valuable points.

When does the Gingerbread Galore event end?

The Gingerbread Galore event will run from December 10, 10 AM ET, until December 12, 10 AM ET. That’s right, yet another event that gives you two days to get through all 50 levels, so you had better get rolling.