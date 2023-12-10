Monopoly GO’s new event, Gingerbread Galore, is now live. This means you can get your hands on new rewards. You can get your hands on a variety of sticker packs, a lot of free rolls, Pickaxe Tokens, and a range of other prizes.
All Monopoly GO Gingerbread Galore event rewards and milestones, listed
|Milestone
|Points
|Reward
|1
|25
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|20
|3 Pickaxe Tokens
|3
|40
|25 Rolls
|4
|45
|Cash
|5
|160
|100 Rolls
|6
|40
|3 Pickaxe Tokens
|7
|50
|Rent Frenzy
|8
|55
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|65
|Cash
|10
|400
|240 Rolls
|11
|60
|5 Pickaxe Tokens
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|Green Sticker Pack
|14
|80
|6 Pickaxe Tokens
|15
|100
|Cash
|16
|850
|450 Rolls
|17
|100
|8 Pickaxe Tokens
|18
|110
|Orange Sticker Pack
|19
|120
|60 Rolls
|20
|115
|11 Pickaxe Tokens
|21
|1,300
|700 Rolls
|22
|150
|Cash
|23
|160
|Pink Sticker Pack
|24
|175
|13 Pickaxe Tokens
|25
|200
|Cash
|26
|2,000
|850 Rolls
|27
|275
|Blue Sticker Pack
|28
|300
|16 Pickaxe Tokens
|29
|325
|High Roller
|30
|400
|100 Rolls
|31
|1,600
|Cash
|32
|450
|19 Pickaxe Tokens
|33
|500
|200 Rolls
|34
|650
|26 Pickaxe Tokens
|35
|750
|Cash
|36
|4,500
|1,800 Rolls
|37
|800
|Cash
|38
|900
|Blue Sticker Pack
|39
|1,000
|Cash
|40
|1,500
|Cash
|41
|10,000
|3,500 Rolls
|42
|1,600
|Purple Sticker Pack
|43
|1,700
|Cash Grab
|44
|1,800
|30 Pickaxe Tokens
|45
|7000
|Cash
|46
|2,000
|800 Rolls
|47
|3,000
|45 Pickaxe Tokens
|48
|3,500
|Purple Sticker Pack
|49
|4,000
|Cash
|50
|17,500
|7,500 Rolls plus a Purple Sticker Pack
The event will reward you with a total of 16325 Rolls, 185 Pickaxe Tokens, and a variety of sticker packs, so it is definitely a solid event. Thanks to itsjake on the Monopoly GO Discord server for the full list.
How to play Gingerbread Galore event in Monopoly GO
The Gingerbread Galore event begins automatically as soon as it goes live in the game. You may need to do a small update, but it should start the moment you log in. You can collect points by landing on Chance, Community Chest, or Railroads, all of which reward you with different point values.
- Chance Tile = 2 points.
- Community Chest = 3 points.
- Railroad = 5 points.
The awarded points value will also be impacted by a dice multiplier, so keep that in mind when trying to scoop up those valuable points.
When does the Gingerbread Galore event end?
The Gingerbread Galore event will run from December 10, 10 AM ET, until December 12, 10 AM ET. That’s right, yet another event that gives you two days to get through all 50 levels, so you had better get rolling.