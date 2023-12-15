How to get jigsaw puzzle pieces in Monopoly GO

Jigsaw puzzle pieces are the currency in Monopoly GO’s new partner event, Gift Partners. To earn them, you need to land on squares marked with these pieces. Each time you land on such a square, you earn puzzle pieces equal to your current roll multiplier.

Best way to get jigsaw puzzle pieces fast in Monopoly GO Since there are always five jigsaw pieces on the board during Gift Partners, you always want to roll with your highest multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from any of them. This distance offers the best odds of landing on them. Also, if you’re feeling lucky and have the High Roller boost active, it’s the perfect time to maximize your roll multiplier and use it for potentially greater gains. For a safer strategy, use the 1x multiplier to land on and rearrange puzzle pieces into groups of two or three. Then, when you’re near these clusters, switch to a higher multiplier, increasing your chances of landing on more scoring squares. Spin the wheel. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To optimize your Gift Partners scoring opportunities even further, time your rolls to match with active main events and tournaments. This approach ensures that even if you miss a puzzle piece, you still have a chance to land on tiles that score points for other events like Twinkle Tree and Jingle Jam. Some of them may also reward you with partner event tokens. Finally, only partner up with friends or trusted members from online Monopoly GO communities. This ensures your partners are actively spinning the Gift Partner wheels, increasing the likelihood of hitting the Partner slice and sending you free puzzle pieces. These can be collected from the Friends tab on the bottom right of the game’s main screen, effectively boosting your puzzle piece collection through their efforts. To summarize: Use your highest dice multiplier when you are six to eight squares away from puzzle pieces. Move pieces around by landing on them with low multipliers until they are close to each other. Roll for pieces when other events are active. Partner up with active players to get gifted puzzle pieces.