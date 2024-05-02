All 29 characters in Squad Busters

Squad Busters features a wide character roster of 29 units, all from previous Supercell titles. These characters each have unique stats, skills, and rarities, which define their main use in various stages and how they fit into your squad.
Full list of Squad Busters characters
|Character
|Rarity
|Class
|Attack
|Health
|World Unlock
|Barbarian
|Common
|All-rounder
|140
|1,400
|Green World
|Goblin
|Common
|Supplier
|170
|1,200
|Green World
|Greg
|Common
|Supplier
|100
|1,300
|Green World
|Colt
|Common
|Attacker
|200
|750
|Green World
|El Primo
|Common
|Defender
|100
|2,800
|Green World
|Chicken
|Common
|Speedster
|120
|1,000
|Green World
|Medic
|Rare
|Healer
|125
|900
|Green World
|Hog Rider
|Rare
|Speedster
|150
|1,500
|Green World
|Dynamike
|Rare
|Attacker
|60
|800
|Green World
|
|Archer Queen
|Epic
|Attacker
|160
|1,200
|Green World
|Witch
|Epic
|Attacker
|230
|1,000
|Green World
|Barbarian King
|Epic
|Defender
|145
|3,200
|Green World
|Shelly
|Common
|All-rounder
|150
|1,300
|Desert World
|Bo
|Common
|Attacker
|125
|700
|Desert World
|Nita
|Rare
|Defender
|85
|1,200
|Desert World
|Bea
|Rare
|Attacker
|200
|900
|Desert World
|Battle Healer
|Epic
|Healer
|120
|1,800
|Desert World
|Max
|Epic
|Speedster
|200
|1,100
|Desert World
|Mavis
|Common
|Supplier
|125
|1,300
|Royal World
|
|Trader
|Common
|Supplier
|100
|1,600
|Royal World
|Wizard
|Rare
|Attacker
|120
|850
|Royal World
|Pam
|Rare
|Healer
|170
|1,200
|Royal World
|Royale King
|Epic
|Defender
|115
|2,200
|Royal World
|Mortis
|Epic
|All-rounder
|175
|1,700
|Royal World
|Heavy
|Common
|Defender
|200
|2,300
|Beach World
|Penny
|Rare
|Supplier
|230
|1,100
|Beach World
|Tank
|Rare
|Defender
|125
|1,200
|Beach World
|El Tigre (MEGA Unit)
|Common
|All-rounder
|250
|11,000
|Starter Pass
|Dragon Chicken (MEGA Unit)
|Common
|Speedster
|300
|8,000
|Seasonal Gem Pass
The characters in Squad Busters are generally defined by their rarity, class, attack, and health. While these characteristics provide a good idea of how strong or useful a character might be, they don’t account for their unique skills, synergies, and effectiveness in each stage. For example, Dynamike has a modest 60 attack and 800 health, but he is one of the few Green World units capable of area attacks, which are extremely effective against other players’ squads. If one of his dynamites hits six characters at once, his attack effectively deals 60 damage six times, totaling 360 damage—higher than any other character in the game can deal in a single attack.
Squad Busters character classes and what they mean
Character classes in Squad Busters indicate the areas in which these units excel, and there is one class for each of the main actions required in your matches: fighting, farming, and moving around efficiently.
- Attackers are ranged characters who deal high damage to monsters and player opponents but have low health. They play a crucial role in allowing you to bust squads and kill big monsters for extra gems and coins.
- Defenders protect your squad with their massive health, although their damage output is modest.
- Speedsters enhance your squad’s movement, enabling you to chase or flee from other players and making your stage farming more efficient.
- Healers work to recover or boost your squad’s health, allowing it to survive fights longer.
- Suppliers are key to improving the gathering of coins, gems, and resources from the environment, thus boosting your squad’s development. They have moderate fighting capabilities.
- All-rounders, focused on frontline combat, balance decent health and damage, serving as a midway point between Attackers and Defenders.
Squad Busters character rarity, explained
Character rarity in Squad Busters indicates how easy or hard it is to find these units from chests during your matches. A higher rarity doesn’t necessarily mean a unit is stronger or more useful than those of lower rarities, but it does mean you are less likely to obtain them from chests, making them harder to use for Fusions, for example.
- Common units are almost always available in match chests. It’s quite easy to get three copies of them to create a stronger Fusion unit.
- Rare units are slightly harder to find, and you’ll generally be able to fuse them later in a match since acquiring three copies is not as easy.
- Epic units are very hard to find from chests, although you can bypass this using an Epic key. Still, obtaining three copies of them is challenging, though they form the strongest Fusion units in the game.
- MEGA units are the rarest in the game. If you’re lucky, you’ll find one during a match. They boast significant health and attack stats and can dramatically shift the tide of battle, though they are not invincible.