All 29 characters in Squad Busters

This Supercell all-star game really has all the biggest characters from the company's IPs.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: May 2, 2024 08:11 am

Squad Busters features a wide character roster of 29 units, all from previous Supercell titles. These characters each have unique stats, skills, and rarities, which define their main use in various stages and how they fit into your squad.

Full list of Squad Busters characters

CharacterRarityClassAttackHealthWorld Unlock
BarbarianCommonAll-rounder1401,400Green World
GoblinCommonSupplier1701,200Green World
GregCommonSupplier1001,300Green World
ColtCommonAttacker200750Green World
El PrimoCommonDefender1002,800Green World
ChickenCommonSpeedster1201,000Green World
MedicRareHealer125900Green World
Hog RiderRareSpeedster1501,500Green World
DynamikeRareAttacker60800Green World
Archer QueenEpicAttacker1601,200Green World
WitchEpicAttacker2301,000Green World
Barbarian KingEpicDefender1453,200Green World
ShellyCommonAll-rounder1501,300Desert World
BoCommonAttacker125700Desert World
NitaRareDefender851,200Desert World
BeaRareAttacker200900Desert World
Battle HealerEpicHealer1201,800Desert World
MaxEpicSpeedster2001,100Desert World
MavisCommonSupplier1251,300Royal World
TraderCommonSupplier1001,600Royal World
WizardRareAttacker120850Royal World
PamRareHealer1701,200Royal World
Royale KingEpicDefender1152,200Royal World
MortisEpicAll-rounder1751,700Royal World
HeavyCommonDefender2002,300Beach World
PennyRareSupplier2301,100Beach World
TankRareDefender1251,200Beach World
El Tigre (MEGA Unit)CommonAll-rounder25011,000Starter Pass
Dragon Chicken (MEGA Unit)CommonSpeedster3008,000Seasonal Gem Pass

The characters in Squad Busters are generally defined by their rarity, class, attack, and health. While these characteristics provide a good idea of how strong or useful a character might be, they don’t account for their unique skills, synergies, and effectiveness in each stage. For example, Dynamike has a modest 60 attack and 800 health, but he is one of the few Green World units capable of area attacks, which are extremely effective against other players’ squads. If one of his dynamites hits six characters at once, his attack effectively deals 60 damage six times, totaling 360 damage—higher than any other character in the game can deal in a single attack.

Squad Busters character classes and what they mean

Nine Squad Busters characters highlighted in the game's interface.
A good roster of characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Character classes in Squad Busters indicate the areas in which these units excel, and there is one class for each of the main actions required in your matches: fighting, farming, and moving around efficiently.

  • Attackers are ranged characters who deal high damage to monsters and player opponents but have low health. They play a crucial role in allowing you to bust squads and kill big monsters for extra gems and coins.
  • Defenders protect your squad with their massive health, although their damage output is modest.
  • Speedsters enhance your squad’s movement, enabling you to chase or flee from other players and making your stage farming more efficient.
  • Healers work to recover or boost your squad’s health, allowing it to survive fights longer.
  • Suppliers are key to improving the gathering of coins, gems, and resources from the environment, thus boosting your squad’s development. They have moderate fighting capabilities.
  • All-rounders, focused on frontline combat, balance decent health and damage, serving as a midway point between Attackers and Defenders.

Squad Busters character rarity, explained

Character rarity in Squad Busters indicates how easy or hard it is to find these units from chests during your matches. A higher rarity doesn’t necessarily mean a unit is stronger or more useful than those of lower rarities, but it does mean you are less likely to obtain them from chests, making them harder to use for Fusions, for example.

  • Common units are almost always available in match chests. It’s quite easy to get three copies of them to create a stronger Fusion unit.
  • Rare units are slightly harder to find, and you’ll generally be able to fuse them later in a match since acquiring three copies is not as easy.
  • Epic units are very hard to find from chests, although you can bypass this using an Epic key. Still, obtaining three copies of them is challenging, though they form the strongest Fusion units in the game.
  • MEGA units are the rarest in the game. If you’re lucky, you’ll find one during a match. They boast significant health and attack stats and can dramatically shift the tide of battle, though they are not invincible.
Monopoly GO free Dice links (May 2024)
Monopoly GO loading screen featuring Mr. Monopoly
Mobile
Mobile
Monopoly GO free Dice links (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others May 1, 2024
Haaland is Clash of Clans' first real-world character, and he looks painfully accurate
Enemy army facing Erling Haaland in Clash of Clans
Mobile
Mobile
Haaland is Clash of Clans’ first real-world character, and he looks painfully accurate
Kiril Stoilov Apr 30, 2024
All PUBG Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Mobile
Mobile
Codes
Codes
PUBG
PUBG
All PUBG Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Apr 30, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.