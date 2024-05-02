All 29 characters in Squad Busters

Squad Busters features a wide character roster of 29 units, all from previous Supercell titles. These characters each have unique stats, skills, and rarities, which define their main use in various stages and how they fit into your squad.

Full list of Squad Busters characters

Character Rarity Class Attack Health World Unlock Barbarian Common All-rounder 140 1,400 Green World Goblin Common Supplier 170 1,200 Green World Greg Common Supplier 100 1,300 Green World Colt Common Attacker 200 750 Green World El Primo Common Defender 100 2,800 Green World Chicken Common Speedster 120 1,000 Green World Medic Rare Healer 125 900 Green World Hog Rider Rare Speedster 150 1,500 Green World Dynamike Rare Attacker 60 800 Green World Archer Queen Epic Attacker 160 1,200 Green World Witch Epic Attacker 230 1,000 Green World Barbarian King Epic Defender 145 3,200 Green World Shelly Common All-rounder 150 1,300 Desert World Bo Common Attacker 125 700 Desert World Nita Rare Defender 85 1,200 Desert World Bea Rare Attacker 200 900 Desert World Battle Healer Epic Healer 120 1,800 Desert World Max Epic Speedster 200 1,100 Desert World Mavis Common Supplier 125 1,300 Royal World Trader Common Supplier 100 1,600 Royal World Wizard Rare Attacker 120 850 Royal World Pam Rare Healer 170 1,200 Royal World Royale King Epic Defender 115 2,200 Royal World Mortis Epic All-rounder 175 1,700 Royal World Heavy Common Defender 200 2,300 Beach World Penny Rare Supplier 230 1,100 Beach World Tank Rare Defender 125 1,200 Beach World El Tigre (MEGA Unit) Common All-rounder 250 11,000 Starter Pass Dragon Chicken (MEGA Unit) Common Speedster 300 8,000 Seasonal Gem Pass

The characters in Squad Busters are generally defined by their rarity, class, attack, and health. While these characteristics provide a good idea of how strong or useful a character might be, they don’t account for their unique skills, synergies, and effectiveness in each stage. For example, Dynamike has a modest 60 attack and 800 health, but he is one of the few Green World units capable of area attacks, which are extremely effective against other players’ squads. If one of his dynamites hits six characters at once, his attack effectively deals 60 damage six times, totaling 360 damage—higher than any other character in the game can deal in a single attack.

Squad Busters character classes and what they mean

A good roster of characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Character classes in Squad Busters indicate the areas in which these units excel, and there is one class for each of the main actions required in your matches: fighting, farming, and moving around efficiently.

Attackers are ranged characters who deal high damage to monsters and player opponents but have low health. They play a crucial role in allowing you to bust squads and kill big monsters for extra gems and coins.

Squad Busters character rarity, explained

Character rarity in Squad Busters indicates how easy or hard it is to find these units from chests during your matches. A higher rarity doesn’t necessarily mean a unit is stronger or more useful than those of lower rarities, but it does mean you are less likely to obtain them from chests, making them harder to use for Fusions, for example.

Common units are almost always available in match chests. It’s quite easy to get three copies of them to create a stronger Fusion unit.

