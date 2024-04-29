Squad Busters global launch: Release date, pre-register, and rewards

Supercell’s take on an all-stars mobile game, Squad Busters, is set to release globally soon. In this action-packed game, you assemble a squad of characters to explore various levels and battle enemies. As you progress, you’ll level up your characters, enabling them to take on increasingly stronger opponents.

When is Squad Busters’ global release date?

Image via Supercell

Squad Busters is getting a global release on May 29 on Android and iOS, with a specific release time yet to be confirmed. Right now, the game is available in select countries in a soft-launch period, and these include Canada, Mexico, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Singapore. If you’re in any of these countries, you can download Squad Busters today. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until May 29.

Squad Busters pre-registration and rewards

While you and other players await the global release of Squad Busters, everyone can pre-register on the official website to receive exclusive rewards in other Supercell games and on Squad Busters when the game goes live. The more people who pre-register, the greater the rewards everyone will receive. To pre-register, follow these steps:

Visit the official Squad Busters website. Click the Pre-Register button on the homepage. Scan the QR code with your phone or click on the App Store or Google Play icons. Reserve the game on your device’s store page to be notified upon its release and to receive the pre-registration rewards when it goes live.

So far, the pre-registration rewards and milestones are:

Game 1 million pre-registrations 5 million pre-registrations 20 million pre-registrations Milestone to be definied Squad Busters 10,000 coins El Tigre Three chests Exclusive emote Brawl Stars Random Starr Drop Squad pin 10 Random Starr Drops Shelly Skin Clash of Clans Two Resource Potions Builder Potion One Squad Decoration One Super Squad King Clash Royale Tower Skin King Emote Battle Banner Baby King emote Boom Beach 1 million gold Skin Gold Safe Skin Hay Day 5 Diamonds Hat 10 Diamonds Decoration

What is Squad Busters?

Squad Busters is an action game with semi-idle gameplay where you control a squad of characters that move as a group in an arena. They automatically attack enemies within their range. As you defeat enemies, you can open chests to acquire new units or additional copies of your current units to strengthen them. The more objectives you complete around the map—such as opening chests and defeating enemies—the more Gems you earn. The player with the most Gems when the timer runs out wins the game. Each stage features other players who will attack you and your units in an attempt to steal your Gems.

The characters in Squad Busters come from all the main Supercell titles, including Clash Royale and Brawl Stars. This setup reminds me a lot of my beloved Heroes of the Storm, though fans of Supercell titles are certainly hoping for a more successful outcome for Squad Busters than that experienced by the Blizzard title.

