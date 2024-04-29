Is Squad Busters free to play?

Squad Busters is the new Supercell game that’s already available in select countries and is set to launch globally on May 29. Fortunately, like all other games from the company, Squad Busters is free to play, but it includes microtransactions.

Can you play Squad Busters for free?

Yes, you can play Squad Busters entirely for free, and there are no playtime restrictions based on whether you spend money or not. While the game does include microtransactions, such as direct unit purchases and a battle pass, you are not forced to buy them. You can enjoy playing the game completely free of charge at any time.

Is Squad Busters pay-to-win?

Squad Busters is not pay-to-win, though you can get an early competitive edge by spending real money on the game. Since most microtransactions in the game include directly buying units, you can build a stronger roster quickly than other players by simply paying upfront. Free-to-play players, however, can catch up, though it will take them some time to do so.

However, what helps balance the potential for a pay-to-win dynamic is that Squad Busters is a free-for-all game. This means that players who are very strong and invest a lot of money might find themselves targeted by multiple opponents at once, especially if others realize they own Mega units and fusions. Consequently, while players who spend money may initially have a competitive advantage, they might also attract more attention from other players and become collective targets because they pose a greater threat. This dynamic has been noted by some content creators during the early days of the title.

Paying for Fusion Keys and other items in Squad Busters can still provide a significant early game advantage that could potentially be exploited. We’ll have to wait and see how the game’s economy and balance will adjust after launch, as leaning toward pay-to-win would likely cause the game to struggle to maintain a long-term player base.

