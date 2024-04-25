Is Escape from Tarkov’s Unheard Edition pay-to-win?

Pay-to-win elements can be found in countless titles across video games, but Escape from Tarkov‘s new Unheard Edition has riled up the player base since any advantage could be the difference between life and death.

There have always been different editions of Escape from Tarkov that give you extra goodies for your troubles—and your extra cash. This time, however, players from around the community are up-in-arms with the amount of fresh gear, resources, and other massive boosts you get with the Unheard Edition.

Many players still wonder whether the widespread complaints are valid and if the game is pay-to-win. Multiple factors need to be considered, but one point remains true.

Is Escape from Tarkov pay-to-win with the Unheard Edition?

Battlestate is hearing it from the player base. Image via Battlestate Games

With the vast amount of items that you get in the game, players are right to call Escape from Tarkov a pay-to-win title with the Unheard Edition. The extra weapons and resources aren’t, however, the only reason why the new edition is causing such a ruckus within the community.

Players are also given increased stash sizes, bigger PMC pocket sizes to carry more loot, increased Flea Market slots, and increased character levels in key skills such as Attention, Hideout Management, Weapon Maintenance, Bolt-Action Rifles, and Pistols.

You also have better Fence standing that will come into effect when buying certain items, along with the unique Mark of the Unheard item that prevents AI scavengers from shooting you 60 meters away and further. This item also reduces the price of in-game cash services by 50 percent, allowing players to leave raids with cash-based extracts.

Overall, players with the Unheard Edition will be much better prepared for Raids moving forward, especially when the servers are wiped, and everyone in the game is starting from scratch.

