All items and boosts in Escape from Tarkov’s Unheard Edition

If you’ve been wanting to jump into the desolate and broken lands of Escape from Tarkov, the developers at Battlestate Games have dropped a new edition of the game called the Unheard Edition that will give you a ton of goodies to get your started on your adventure.

Recommended Videos

The Unheard Edition is a controversial edition of Tarkov that has many members of the community complaining about its “pay-to-win” elements, which including a massive amount of boosts, items, and innate advantages that are given to those who are willing to shell out for the outrageous $250 USD price point.

Although there have been other editions of the game that also gave bonus weapons, resources, and other small advantages, these upcoming additions for the Unheard addition have riled up the player base. However, you can judge whether this edition of Tarkov gives a heavy advantage for anyone that opens up their wallets.

Here are all of the items and boosts that you get in Escape from Tarkov‘s new Unheard Edition.

Escape from Tarkov Unheard Edition: All items, boosts, and more

Load up, comrade. Image via Battlestate Games

From bonus weapons, unique items, boosts to your character’s level, standing with Fences, and more, Escape from Tarkov‘s Unheard Edition gives a ton of extra rewards that will effectively jumpstart your new adventure among the unforgiving wastelands.

Here is everything that comes with the Unheard Edition, no matter what side you’ve chosen:

Instant access to closed beta

Digital copy pre-load

Access to PvE co-op mode with progression. Progression isn’t reset with server wipes.

10×72 extended stash size

Expanded PMC pocket size

Increased Fence standing

Increased slots on in-game Flea Market

Increased starting level of character skills Level three Attention Level three Hideout Management Level three Weapon Maintenance Level three Bolt-action Rifles Level three Pistols

Access to co-op practice mode

Increased mail retention time

Unique in-game ID

Unique melee weapon

Unique in-game armband

Unique electronic item called Mark of the Unheard Gives 50 percent discount when using cash services in raids Insured equipment has 30 percent return rate With six Fence reputation and higher, Scavs won’t shoot first at over 60 meters away and farther

Bonus background screen

Free access to all upcoming DLCs

Access to Early Test Server

All free equipment, weapons, and resources in stash

Depending on the type of character that you choose, you will get different bonus items in your stash. Choose wisely, especially if you are more comfortable with certain types of weapons. Whether you choose BEAR or USEC, however, you are still given a Gamma secure container, a weapon case, a lucky scav junk box, and an ammunition case.

Additional equipment for BEAR characters

Secure container Gamma (3×3 cells)

Weapon case

Lucky Scav Junk box

Ammunition case

SR-2M “Veresk” 9×21 submachine gun

Kalashnikov AK-105 5.45×39 assault rifle

SVDS 7.62x54R sniper rifle

Three SR-2M 9×21 30-round magazine

Three AK-74 5.45×39 6L23 “Plum” 30-round magazine

Three SVD 7.62x54R 20-round magazine

NPP KlASS Bagariy plate carrier in Digital Flora

WARTECH TV-115 plate carrier in Olive Drab

1,000,000 roubles, 1000 dollars, 500 euros

60 7.62x54mm R PS gzh

90 5.45x39mm BT gs

90 9x21mm BT gzh

Additional equipment for USEC characters

Secure container Gamma (3×3 cells)

Weapon case

Lucky Scav Junk box

Ammunition case

HK MP7A1 4.6×30 submachine gun

FN SCAR-L 5.56×45 assault rifle (FDE)

Knight’s Armament Company SR-25 7.62×51 marksman rifle

Three HK MP7 4.6×30 30-round magazine

Three FN SCAR-L 5.56×45 30-round magazine

Three AR-10 7.62×51 Magpul PMAG 20 SR-LR GEN M3 20-round magazine

ECLiPSE RBAV-AF plate carrier in Ranger Green

Eagle Allied Industries MBSS plate carrier in Coyote Brown

1,000,000 roubles, 1000 dollars, 500 euros

60 7.62x51mm M80

90 5.56x45mm M856A1

90 4.6x30mm JSP SX

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more