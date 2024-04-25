All items and boosts in Escape from Tarkov’s Unheard Edition

If you’ve been wanting to jump into the desolate and broken lands of Escape from Tarkov, the developers at Battlestate Games have dropped a new edition of the game called the Unheard Edition that will give you a ton of goodies to get your started on your adventure.
The Unheard Edition is a controversial edition of Tarkov that has many members of the community complaining about its “pay-to-win” elements, which including a massive amount of boosts, items, and innate advantages that are given to those who are willing to shell out for the outrageous $250 USD price point.
Although there have been other editions of the game that also gave bonus weapons, resources, and other small advantages, these upcoming additions for the Unheard addition have riled up the player base. However, you can judge whether this edition of Tarkov gives a heavy advantage for anyone that opens up their wallets.
Here are all of the items and boosts that you get in Escape from Tarkov‘s new Unheard Edition.
Escape from Tarkov Unheard Edition: All items, boosts, and more
From bonus weapons, unique items, boosts to your character’s level, standing with Fences, and more, Escape from Tarkov‘s Unheard Edition gives a ton of extra rewards that will effectively jumpstart your new adventure among the unforgiving wastelands.
Here is everything that comes with the Unheard Edition, no matter what side you’ve chosen:
- Instant access to closed beta
- Digital copy pre-load
- Access to PvE co-op mode with progression. Progression isn’t reset with server wipes.
- 10×72 extended stash size
- Expanded PMC pocket size
- Increased Fence standing
- Increased slots on in-game Flea Market
- Increased starting level of character skills
- Level three Attention
- Level three Hideout Management
- Level three Weapon Maintenance
- Level three Bolt-action Rifles
- Level three Pistols
- Access to co-op practice mode
- Increased mail retention time
- Unique in-game ID
- Unique melee weapon
- Unique in-game armband
- Unique electronic item called Mark of the Unheard
- Gives 50 percent discount when using cash services in raids
- Insured equipment has 30 percent return rate
- With six Fence reputation and higher, Scavs won’t shoot first at over 60 meters away and farther
- Bonus background screen
- Free access to all upcoming DLCs
- Access to Early Test Server
All free equipment, weapons, and resources in stash
Depending on the type of character that you choose, you will get different bonus items in your stash. Choose wisely, especially if you are more comfortable with certain types of weapons. Whether you choose BEAR or USEC, however, you are still given a Gamma secure container, a weapon case, a lucky scav junk box, and an ammunition case.
Additional equipment for BEAR characters
- Secure container Gamma (3×3 cells)
- Weapon case
- Lucky Scav Junk box
- Ammunition case
- SR-2M “Veresk” 9×21 submachine gun
- Kalashnikov AK-105 5.45×39 assault rifle
- SVDS 7.62x54R sniper rifle
- Three SR-2M 9×21 30-round magazine
- Three AK-74 5.45×39 6L23 “Plum” 30-round magazine
- Three SVD 7.62x54R 20-round magazine
- NPP KlASS Bagariy plate carrier in Digital Flora
- WARTECH TV-115 plate carrier in Olive Drab
- 1,000,000 roubles, 1000 dollars, 500 euros
- 60 7.62x54mm R PS gzh
- 90 5.45x39mm BT gs
- 90 9x21mm BT gzh
Additional equipment for USEC characters
- Secure container Gamma (3×3 cells)
- Weapon case
- Lucky Scav Junk box
- Ammunition case
- HK MP7A1 4.6×30 submachine gun
- FN SCAR-L 5.56×45 assault rifle (FDE)
- Knight’s Armament Company SR-25 7.62×51 marksman rifle
- Three HK MP7 4.6×30 30-round magazine
- Three FN SCAR-L 5.56×45 30-round magazine
- Three AR-10 7.62×51 Magpul PMAG 20 SR-LR GEN M3 20-round magazine
- ECLiPSE RBAV-AF plate carrier in Ranger Green
- Eagle Allied Industries MBSS plate carrier in Coyote Brown
- 1,000,000 roubles, 1000 dollars, 500 euros
- 60 7.62x51mm M80
- 90 5.56x45mm M856A1
- 90 4.6x30mm JSP SX