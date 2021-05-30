Only one team will emerge as the champions.

Twelve of the best Free Fire teams from around the world are competing in the World Series (FFWS) 2021 finals for a share of the $2 million prize pool.

The competition is the first offline event for Free Fire esports since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The teams are competing from Singapore. The teams will play six matches across Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory to decide the champion that will walk away with $500,000. Players can tune into the competition on the official Free Fire Esports YouTube channel.

Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the Free Fire World Series 2021. The scores are being updated live.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after three matches.

Screengrab via Garena

Scoreboard per match

Match three – Purgatory

Screengrab via Garena

Match two – Kalahari

Screengrab via Garena

Match one – Bermuda