Phoenix Force win Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore

Phoenix Force have been crowned the champions of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Singapore. The Thai team, which is owned by EVOS Esports, will pocket $500,000 of the $2 million prize pool.

Phoenix Force dominated in the finals today. From the six matches in the FFWS finals, they won four of them and placed second and third in the other two. They also managed 48 kills, the most by any team in the finals, to take first place with 113 total points. Phoenix’s Piyapon “TheCruz” Boonchuay was adjourned as the MVP for getting 23 kills in the six matches.

🏆 WE HAVE OUR #FFWS CHAMPIONS! 🏆



Phoenix Force rises above the flames and takes the Free Fire World Series trophy home. 🔥



With tremendous commitment, they're your new World Champions!



Congratulations! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/oyqurG01co — Free Fire North America (@FreeFire_NA) May 30, 2021

Related: Results for the Free Fire World Series Singapore 2021 Finals

Brazilian organization LOUD placed second with 77 total points. They had a devastating start to the competition and placed fifth and 10th in the first two rounds. An impressive showing in the remaining matches pushed them to second-place, just narrowly ahead of third-placed Silence.

Here are the overall standings of the FFWS 2021 Singapore.

Phoenix Force: 113 points LOUD: 77 points Silence: 73 points Fluxo: 59 points HQ Esports: 55 points Burst The Sky: 41 points Team AZE: 37 points EVOS Divine: 34 points Geek Fam: 27 points VIP Esports: 27 points First Raiders Bravo: 27 points LGDS: 14 points

The FFWS 2021 in Singapore was the first international LAN event for Free Fire Esports since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It shattered viewership records, according to Esports Charts, peaking at 5,412,278 viewers and having an average of 2,108,727 viewers.