New character Andy joins PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile’s newest character Andy joined the game earlier today, the developer announced on Twitter.

Andy is a puppet master who had to retire due to an accident that made him lose his voice. His ability allows him to increase the speed of drawing and putting away guns by up to 16 percent.

Andy is the fourth character to join the battle royale game alongside Victor, Carlo, and Sara. He’s the most expensive one, though, since he’s the latest to be released.

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

Meanwhile, several events are still available, such as jungle-themed events including My Gun My Rule and Survive the Jungle Adventure. They were made to celebrate the creation of the Guncraft workshop and the event on Sanhok, rewarding exclusive items until July 6.

The second part of the Jungle event opened yesterday. Called “Road Trip,” it rewards diesel cans for completing missions. Those diesel cans can be redeemed to earn special rewards.

The last part of the event will launch on June 24 and will be called Sanhok Relic Hunt. Its details have yet to be revealed, though.