Monopoly GO’s Golden Blitz event is back, and players aren’t happy

On Oct. 11, Monopoly GO players from Spain and South America got to experience the first-ever Golden Blitz event. Now that the event is available to everyone, many players aren’t happy.

The Golden Blitz event is a limited-time event that lets players give out and receive Golden stickers. This was a huge deal as, previously, Golden stickers couldn’t be traded in the game and could only be obtained by randomly opening sticker packs.

Last week’s Golden Blitz event allowed players to trade two Golden stickers (“Happy Trading” and “Discovery”). To participate in the event, players could join the official Facebook trading group to post what they had and needed. Unfortunately, the event was only available in the above-mentioned regions, but many players managed to participate by using a VPN.

On Oct. 16, the first official Golden Blitz event was available worldwide, with more to come, and the impressions are mixed. The first event allowed players to send out and receive two rare stickers that many were missing or had an excessive amount of. On the other hand, the worldwide event only allowed players to trade new stickers that many did not have.

According to a Reddit post on Oct. 16, more than 90 percent of players didn’t have the stickers. While some were lucky enough to take advantage of the event and add the stickers to their collection, others weren’t so lucky. What’s worse, several users reported that some players with the stickers to trade were asking for real money.

Golden Blitz event tradable stickers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sticker trading has been a part of Monopoly GO for a while now, but it was limited to non-golden stickers only. Players have been asking the developers Scopely for a way to trade golden stickers for months. The Golden Blitz event is just that, but according to the fans, it’s not exactly how they imagined it.

Indeed, up until now, the only way to get some of the Golden stickers was to open sticker packs that were occasionally given out. These packs can also be bought for real money, and the stickers they contain are random, so it makes little sense for developers to give players the freedom to trade them without a few strings attached.

It will be interesting to see how the next Golden Blitz event plays out and whether or not the faithful Monopoly GO community will be happy.

Even if they don’t work out as intended, we at least have Creative Accounting events, which are a lot of fun.

