All Creative Accounting event rewards in Monopoly GO listed

The latest Monopoly GO event, Creative Accounting, has taken over, and it promises many amazing rewards if you’re willing to put in the hard work to earn them.
You’ve only got a few days to obtain all the rewards the Creative Accounting Monopoly GO event has to offer, so you’ll want to get to work on the Creative Accounting Milestones to earn these rewards as quickly as possible.
All Monopoly GO: Creative Accounting milestones and rewards
The Creative Accounting event in Monopoly GO has a total of 41 milestones to complete and the same number of rewards available to go with them.
|Creative Accounting Milestones
|Required Points
|Rewards
|One
|25
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|Two
|40
|20 Dice Rolls
|Three
|50
|Cash
|Four
|125
|55 Dice Rolls
|Five
|55
|Cash
|Six
|50
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|Seven
|60
|Cash
|Eight
|350
|160 Dice Rolls
|Nine
|75
|Cash
|10
|90
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|11
|100
|Cash
|12
|800
|400 Dice Rolls
One-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
|13
|125
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|14
|175
|Cash
|15
|200
|Cash
|16
|1,300
|650 Dice Rolls
|17
|180
|Cash
|18
|200
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|19
|250
|Cash
|20
|2,000
|1,000 Dice Rolls
Two-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
|21
|350
|Cash
|22
|275
|Two-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
|23
|400
|130 Dice Rolls
|24
|1,000
|250 Dice Rolls
Cash
|25
|500
|150 Dice Rolls
|26
|600
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|27
|800
|Cash
|28
|4,000
|1,600 Dice Rolls
|29
|900
|Cash
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|1,500
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|32
|2,000
|Cash
|33
|8,000
|3,200 Dice Rolls
Five-Star Sticker Pack
|34
|2,500
|Cash
|35
|3,000
|Five-Star Sticker Pack
|36
|3,500
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|37
|6,000
|650 Dice Rolls
Cash
|38
|4,000
|Cash
|39
|4,500
|Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
|40
|5,000
|Cash
|41
|16,000
|16,000 Dice Rolls
Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
You have from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18 to make as much progress in The Creative Accounting Monopoly GO event as you can, so be sure to play and claim your rewards during this timeframe before it comes to an end.