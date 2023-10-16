All Creative Accounting event rewards in Monopoly GO listed

The latest Monopoly GO event, Creative Accounting, has taken over, and it promises many amazing rewards if you’re willing to put in the hard work to earn them.

You’ve only got a few days to obtain all the rewards the Creative Accounting Monopoly GO event has to offer, so you’ll want to get to work on the Creative Accounting Milestones to earn these rewards as quickly as possible.

All Monopoly GO: Creative Accounting milestones and rewards

The Creative Accounting event in Monopoly GO has a total of 41 milestones to complete and the same number of rewards available to go with them.

Creative Accounting Milestones Required Points Rewards One 25 One-Star Sticker Pack Two 40 20 Dice Rolls Three 50 Cash Four 125 55 Dice Rolls Five 55 Cash Six 50 One-Star Sticker Pack Seven 60 Cash Eight 350 160 Dice Rolls Nine 75 Cash 10 90 One-Star Sticker Pack 11 100 Cash 12 800 400 Dice Rolls

One-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed) 13 125 Two-Star Sticker Pack 14 175 Cash 15 200 Cash 16 1,300 650 Dice Rolls 17 180 Cash 18 200 Three-Star Sticker Pack 19 250 Cash 20 2,000 1,000 Dice Rolls

Two-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed) 21 350 Cash 22 275 Two-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed) 23 400 130 Dice Rolls 24 1,000 250 Dice Rolls

Cash 25 500 150 Dice Rolls 26 600 Four-Star Sticker Pack 27 800 Cash 28 4,000 1,600 Dice Rolls 29 900 Cash 30 1,000 Cash 31 1,500 Four-Star Sticker Pack 32 2,000 Cash 33 8,000 3,200 Dice Rolls

Five-Star Sticker Pack 34 2,500 Cash 35 3,000 Five-Star Sticker Pack 36 3,500 1,000 Dice Rolls 37 6,000 650 Dice Rolls

Cash 38 4,000 Cash 39 4,500 Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed) 40 5,000 Cash 41 16,000 16,000 Dice Rolls

Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)

You have from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18 to make as much progress in The Creative Accounting Monopoly GO event as you can, so be sure to play and claim your rewards during this timeframe before it comes to an end.

