All Creative Accounting event rewards in Monopoly GO listed

The latest Monopoly GO event, Creative Accounting, has taken over, and it promises many amazing rewards if you’re willing to put in the hard work to earn them.

You’ve only got a few days to obtain all the rewards the Creative Accounting Monopoly GO event has to offer, so you’ll want to get to work on the Creative Accounting Milestones to earn these rewards as quickly as possible.

All Monopoly GO: Creative Accounting milestones and rewards

The Creative Accounting event in Monopoly GO has a total of 41 milestones to complete and the same number of rewards available to go with them.

Creative Accounting MilestonesRequired PointsRewards
One25One-Star Sticker Pack
Two4020 Dice Rolls
Three50Cash
Four12555 Dice Rolls
Five55Cash
Six50One-Star Sticker Pack
Seven60Cash
Eight 350160 Dice Rolls
Nine 75Cash
1090One-Star Sticker Pack
11100Cash
12800400 Dice Rolls
One-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
13125Two-Star Sticker Pack
14175Cash
15200Cash
161,300650 Dice Rolls
17180Cash
18200Three-Star Sticker Pack
19250Cash
202,0001,000 Dice Rolls
Two-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
21350Cash
22275Two-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
23400130 Dice Rolls
241,000250 Dice Rolls
Cash
25500150 Dice Rolls
26600Four-Star Sticker Pack
27800Cash
284,0001,600 Dice Rolls
29900Cash
301,000Cash
311,500Four-Star Sticker Pack
322,000Cash
338,0003,200 Dice Rolls
Five-Star Sticker Pack
342,500Cash
353,000Five-Star Sticker Pack
363,5001,000 Dice Rolls
376,000650 Dice Rolls
Cash
384,000Cash
394,500Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
405,000Cash
4116,00016,000 Dice Rolls
Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
You have from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18 to make as much progress in The Creative Accounting Monopoly GO event as you can, so be sure to play and claim your rewards during this timeframe before it comes to an end.

