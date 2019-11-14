How to watch the Free Fire World Series 2019

The biggest tournament to date for Garena: Free Fire is just around the corner.

Twelve teams from around the world will battle it out this Saturday for their share of the $400,000 prize pool. The Free Fire World Series 2019 will be held at the Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Nov. 16.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

Format

Eight rounds will be played on the two classic maps of the battle royale game: Bermuda and Purgatory.

The first round will be played on Bermuda, while the second will be played on Purgatory. This order will repeat until the eighth match.

A “Booyah!” will grant 300 points while a kill grants 20 points. Subsequent rankings will grant lesser points.

The team with the highest points after eight rounds will be crowned the champion of the Free Fire World Series 2019.

Teams

The first seeds from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, North America, Latin America South, Latin America North, Chinese Taipei and Malaysia, India MENA, Europe, and Russia will be making their way to Rio de Janeiro to participate in the World Series. As the host, the top two Brazilian teams will be participating in the tournament.

Dranix Esports (Indonesia)

Team Flash (Vietnam)

Corinthians (Brazil)

Arctic Gaming Mexico (North America)

Infinity Esports Mobile (Latam North)

Samurai Team (Latam South)

LOUD (Brazil)

Illuminate (Thailand)

Sbornaya ChR (EU/Russia)

LGDS (Taiwan/Malaysia)

Nawabzade (India)

Infinity_YT (MENA)

Stream

The tournament will be streamed on YouTube in 10 different languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, Hindi, Thai, Indonesian, Arabic, Russian, and Vietnamese. Fans can tune in on Nov. 16 to watch all the action unfold live at the Barra Olympic Park. A live performance by Brazilian DJ and record producer Alok will also be held at the World Series.