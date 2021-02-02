Players can get the new tower skin and emote through the Pass Royale.

Clash Royale’s 20th season, called The Forbidden Palace, has begun. The Lunar New Year-themed season has introduced a new arena, tower skin, and emotes to the game.

Clash Royale’s Pass Royale contains 35 tiers of rewards. Players can advance through these tiers by earning crowns in PvP matches. If a player manages to complete all 35 tiers before the season ends, they’ll get 250 bonus gold for every 10 crowns earned. Players can earn a maximum of 10,000 gold through this, though.

At tier 10 of the Pass Royale, players can unlock the Imperial Tower, which is a tower skin themed around the Lunar New Year. The new arena for this season also has the same theme.

At tier 20, the Elite Barbarian Kiss emote will be unlocked. At the 35th tier, players will get a legendary chest, which guarantees one legendary card.

How to get Clash Royale’s season 20 Pass Royale?

Step one

Open Clash Royale on your Android or iOS device.

Click on Pass Royale towards the top of the screen.

Screengrab via Supercell

Step two

Click on “Activate.”

Screengrab via Supercell

Step three

Click on “Get Pass Royale” now. The Pass Royale requires real money to purchase. You’ll be redirected to a payment gateway to purchase the Pass Royale.

Screengrab via Supercell

The price of the Pass Royale varies in different regions of the world. It costs the same as a pouch of gems (500 gems) in a particular region. In the U.S., for example, this is $4.99.

Pass Royale holders will also get some special perks. They’ll have unlimited entries to special challenges. Additionally, they’ll be able to queue chests to open automatically.