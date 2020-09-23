How to download the Free Fire Booyah Day Update via APK and OBB files

Free Fire’s latest update, OB24 or Booyah Day, just went live and is available for download through Google’s Play and Apple’s App Stores. Players logging into the game after installing the patch will be welcomed with 1000 Universal Fragments, three Urban Rager Weapon Loot Cares, three Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crates to celebrate the occasion.

In addition to a couple of new weapons and a new jumping mechanic that allows players to jump higher over crouched teammates, the update also introduced some longly anticipated bug fixes.

Though the new update should be available for the majority of the player base, the exceeding demand caused by the returning and the new players can put a little strain over the servers. This means you may not be able to see the update on the Play and App Stores, causing you to miss out on the fun for a couple of hours. If you would like to jump right into the new content and avoid waiting for the update to show up, you could simply install it through Free Fire’s APK and OBB files.

This process is called side-loading and only works on Android devices. You’ll essentially be downloading the game files of the updated version of Free Fire, which is theoretically another way of installing the update.

Free Fire Booyah Day Update APK + OBB download link for Android

Image via Garena

If this is your first time downloading an APK and an OBB file, you’ll need to allow your device to install apps from unknown sources. While newer Android versions ask you for permission as you download the files, older generations, like pre 7.0, may require you to go to the settings and make some adjustments prior to installing the files.

The update itself requires 728MB to set itself up, and the files you’re about to download will take up around 600MB on your system. Make sure you have enough space for both of them since running out of storage space may interrupt your setup process.

1- Download the APK and OBB files of Free Fire Booyah Day Update

The step is downloading the APK and OBB files of the Free Fire Booyah Day update. These files were extracted from the official installation through the Google Play store, meaning the Play Store will realize that your game was updated and won’t prompt you with the same update.

This means you won’t be able to download the same update twice by mistake, and your settings should also be there since they’re saved to the cloud.

Here are the download links for the update’s APK and OBB files.

2- Click on the APK file to install

Once you download both of the files, you’ll need to locate them inside your “Downloads” folder. Install the APK file first by clicking on it. Your phone may prompt you with warnings asking whether you’d like to install an update from unknown sources, and you’ll need to confirm it to continue the installation process.

3- Place the OBB file to the right folder after the installation process

After installing the APK file, you’ll need to place the OBB file inside its correct directory. Perform a long click on the OBB file and select Move. You’ll need to put it inside the “com.dts.freefireth” file, which is located inside “Android > OBB.”

Here’s the complete directory for clarity: Android > OBB > com.dts.freefireth

4- Enjoy the game

Free Fire should be ready to go with the latest updates installed on your device now, and you’ll need just to need to launch the game to pick it up where you left it. All your settings and adjustments should still be there.

If you get prompted with an error that reads “Problem parsing the package” after installing the update, you’ll need to try installing again after removing the game from your device. This may also reset your settings in the process.

You should still receive the follow-up updates through the Google Play Store, meaning you don’t have to perform this procedure every time an update goes live.