Here are the Free Fire OB24 update patch notes

A lot of new features and balance changes have come to the game.

Free Fire’s OB24 update was released today. The update introduced a lot of exciting features to the game, including new weapons, balance changes, spawn arena, and a new season. The update is called “Booyah Day.”

Free Fire’s season three will begin on Sept. 24. Players who are able to rank up to Gold III in this season will receive the Golden Famas.

Here are the patch notes for Free Fire’s OB24 update:

New weapons

Parafal

The Parafal will only be available in the classic and clash squad modes. It’s a new assault rifle that has long range to quickly take down enemies from afar. Its rate of fire, however, is low.

Damage: 48

Magazine: 30 bullets

Rate: 0.425

Attachments: Muzzle, stock, magazine, grip, and scope.

Flamethrower

The flamethrower is available in the training grounds. It’s a close-range weapon and can burn down gloo walls faster than any weapon in Free Fire. The weapon can’t be reloaded.

Damage: 15

Minimum damage: 10

Range: Four

Rate of Fire: 0.06

Balance changes

Weapons

Grenade

Players will now be able to cook grenades before throwing them. This will decrease the time it takes to detonate.

The grenade projectile has been optimized to match the actual throwing distance.

P90

The rate of fire has been increased by three percent.

The maximum spread has been decreased by 10 percent. This will decrease the recoil of the weapon to make it easier to land shots.

M14

The M14 has been nerfed a little bit due to its ability to take down enemies from afar. To compensate for the decrease in minimum damage, the overall damage has been increased a bit, making the weapon still a good choice to have in a loadout.

Damage: 58 to 59

Minimum Damage: 30 to 25

M14 Rage Core

Its rate of fire has been decreased by 11 percent.

Plasma

Precise shots: Four to six

The spread while moving has been decreased by 11 percent.

Kar98k Biometric Scope

This gun is considered one of the strongest weapons in Free Fire right now. Due to this, it’s been nerfed. The aim assist radius has been reduced by 35 percent.

Characters

Jai

The character’s skill has been buffed to make it more useful in taking down enemies.

Reload capacity: 10/13/16/19/22/25 percent to 30/33/36/39/42/45 percent

It will now be limited to AR, pistol, SMG, and the shotgun as well.

Other

Glider

The glider has received a big nerf to its maximum flight attitude. This has been done to make sure players don’t get to unreachable places with it.

Maximum flight altitude: 38 to 14

Scan

The scan will now reveal vehicles on the map as well.

Gamemode

Training Grounds

Players will spawn closer to each other when they enter the social zone.

New feature added for vehicles: restore vehicle position and honk.

The amphibious motorcycle can now use the Nitro and jump as well.

A new minigame called Target Arcade has been added.

The private movie theatre is now available.

New features

The Arena

It’s available in the classic and rank modes.

It’s a new spawn arena for the 2020 Free Fire Continental Series.

Team Boost

Players will now be able to boost allies to higher locations. An ally can jump higher from a crouched teammate.

Armory

A new Armory menu has been added.

The weapon sorting method has been optimized.

Players will be able to get a 360-degree view of all weapons in this new armory.

Screenshots of weapon skins can also be shared directly through the armory.

Upload settings and HUD to the Free Fire cloud

Players will be able to upload, download, and overwrite their configuration in the settings menu. The settings won’t have to be adjusted with every patch from now on.

Backpack Sorting

Players will be able to sort their backpacks in-game.

Bug fixes and optimizations