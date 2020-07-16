How do Free Fire codes and rewards work?

Free Fire players can buy skins, guns, and pets in the game’s store using diamonds. For the ones that don’t have diamonds to spend, however, Garena releases codes that can be redeemed for rewards such as free diamonds, rare skins, and the much-desired Elite Pass.

Free Fire codes have 12 characters (numbers and letters) and must be used at the official Rewards Redemption website, where players must log in with their battle royale accounts since codes cannot be redeemed on guest accounts. The rewards won with each code will appear in the vault tab in the game, while gold and diamonds will go to the player’s wallet.

Codes are not that easy to get, but there are some ways to look for them. Garena usually shares codes during official tournament live streams, but they also make sure Free Fire influencers and YouTubers get to provide codes for their fans during their streams.

Garena will also release codes on their social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. This should be a great reason for you to follow and watch Free Fire content if you like getting new codes.

In-game events and new major updates are also good opportunities to get Free Fire codes. Collaborations with other brands can result in good codes for players. In 2019, for example, Samsung gave out codes for an exclusive jacket for players who bought Galaxy A 2019 cell phones.

The rewards are endless, but players have to be careful with code expiration dates. Expired codes will not be redeemed on the website, making it important that players redeem their codes as quickly as possible.