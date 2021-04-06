Here are the balance changes for Brawl Stars’ April update

Eight Brawlers are being nerfed while nine are getting a buff.

Image via Supercell

With Brawl Stars’ sixth season just a few days away, balance notes for the April update are here.

Supercell revealed the balance changes to some Brawl Stars content creators, with popular YouTuber Coach Cory sharing it on Reddit. There are a lot of balance changes coming in the next update with eight Brawlers getting nerfed while nine are being buffed.

Here is the complete list of balance changes in Brawl Stars’ April update.

Nerfs

Byron

  • Attack damage: 380 to 340

Ruffs

Health: 3000 to 2800
Attack interval between shots: 50 to 200 milliseconds

Mr. P

  • Attack damage: 760 to 720
  • Porter (gadget) health: 1400 to 700
  • Porter (gadget) damage: 260 to 200

Amber

  • Attack reload speed: Decreased by 10 percent

Sprout

  • Attack damage: 1020 to 980
  • Health restoration by Garden Mulcher (gadget): 2000 to 1500

Stu

  • Health: 3200 to 3000
  • Attack damage: 600 to 580

Tick

  • Attack damage: 680 to 640

Bibi

  • Shield from Batting Stance (Star Power): 30 to 20 percent

Buffs

Barley

  • Attack range: Increased by nine percent
  • Attack damage: 680 to 700

Carl

  • Attack range: Increased by 10 percent

Spike

  • Attack reload speed: Increased by five percent

Lou

  • Freeze duration: One to 1.5 seconds.
  • Attack damage: Increased from 400 to 440

Poco

  • Super charge rate: Five hits to four.

Frank

  • Attack damage: 1200 to 1240
  • Super damage: 1200 to 1240

Surge

  • Attack damage: 1120 to 1180

EMZ

  • Damage effect from Bad Karma (Star Power): 20 to 25 percent

Jacky

  • Range from Counter Crush (Star Power): Increased by 33 percent

