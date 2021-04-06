Eight Brawlers are being nerfed while nine are getting a buff.

With Brawl Stars’ sixth season just a few days away, balance notes for the April update are here.

Supercell revealed the balance changes to some Brawl Stars content creators, with popular YouTuber Coach Cory sharing it on Reddit. There are a lot of balance changes coming in the next update with eight Brawlers getting nerfed while nine are being buffed.

Here is the complete list of balance changes in Brawl Stars’ April update.

Nerfs

Byron

Attack damage: 380 to 340

Ruffs

Health: 3000 to 2800

Attack interval between shots: 50 to 200 milliseconds

Mr. P

Attack damage: 760 to 720

Porter (gadget) health: 1400 to 700

Porter (gadget) damage: 260 to 200

Amber

Attack reload speed: Decreased by 10 percent

Sprout

Attack damage: 1020 to 980

Health restoration by Garden Mulcher (gadget): 2000 to 1500

Stu

Health: 3200 to 3000

Attack damage: 600 to 580

Tick

Attack damage: 680 to 640

Bibi

Shield from Batting Stance (Star Power): 30 to 20 percent

Buffs

Barley

Attack range: Increased by nine percent

Attack damage: 680 to 700

Carl

Attack range: Increased by 10 percent

Spike

Attack reload speed: Increased by five percent

Lou

Freeze duration: One to 1.5 seconds.

Attack damage: Increased from 400 to 440

Poco

Super charge rate: Five hits to four.

Frank

Attack damage: 1200 to 1240

Super damage: 1200 to 1240

Surge

Attack damage: 1120 to 1180

EMZ

Damage effect from Bad Karma (Star Power): 20 to 25 percent

Jacky

Range from Counter Crush (Star Power): Increased by 33 percent