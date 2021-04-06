With Brawl Stars’ sixth season just a few days away, balance notes for the April update are here.
Supercell revealed the balance changes to some Brawl Stars content creators, with popular YouTuber Coach Cory sharing it on Reddit. There are a lot of balance changes coming in the next update with eight Brawlers getting nerfed while nine are being buffed.
Here is the complete list of balance changes in Brawl Stars’ April update.
Nerfs
Byron
- Attack damage: 380 to 340
Ruffs
Health: 3000 to 2800
Attack interval between shots: 50 to 200 milliseconds
Mr. P
- Attack damage: 760 to 720
- Porter (gadget) health: 1400 to 700
- Porter (gadget) damage: 260 to 200
Amber
- Attack reload speed: Decreased by 10 percent
Sprout
- Attack damage: 1020 to 980
- Health restoration by Garden Mulcher (gadget): 2000 to 1500
Stu
- Health: 3200 to 3000
- Attack damage: 600 to 580
Tick
- Attack damage: 680 to 640
Bibi
- Shield from Batting Stance (Star Power): 30 to 20 percent
Buffs
Barley
- Attack range: Increased by nine percent
- Attack damage: 680 to 700
Carl
- Attack range: Increased by 10 percent
Spike
- Attack reload speed: Increased by five percent
Lou
- Freeze duration: One to 1.5 seconds.
- Attack damage: Increased from 400 to 440
Poco
- Super charge rate: Five hits to four.
Frank
- Attack damage: 1200 to 1240
- Super damage: 1200 to 1240
Surge
- Attack damage: 1120 to 1180
EMZ
- Damage effect from Bad Karma (Star Power): 20 to 25 percent
Jacky
- Range from Counter Crush (Star Power): Increased by 33 percent