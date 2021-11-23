Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 bracket revealed

The 2021 Brawl Stars esports season will culminate at the World Finals later this month. From Nov. 26 to 28, the top 16 teams from around the world will lock horns for a share of the $1 million prize pool and the title of world champions.

Today, Supercell released the bracket draw for the Brawl Stars World Finals. It was hosted by Ark and put the 16 teams into a single-elimination bracket to decide the winners. Here is what the bracket looks like.

Screengrab via Supercell

All matches, except for the grand finals, will be the best of five sets. The finals will be the best of seven sets.

While the 2020 World Finals was completely played online, this year’s will have a hybrid format. The teams who have been fully vaccinated can travel to the venue in Bucharest, Romania. Others are allowed to compete locally. Supercell hasn’t revealed the exact list of teams who will be competing from the venue and locally.

This year, the developer has also introduced a new event website for the Brawl Stars World Finals. Through this, players can predict the winners and get a lot of rewards, including gems, pins, and the Catburglar Jessie Skin.

Related: Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 to feature free rewards

The entire event will be broadcast live on the official Brawl Stars Esports YouTube channel. It will begin at 3am CT on each day of the World Finals.