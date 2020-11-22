All Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) play-in teams qualified for the finals

The Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) play-ins happened this weekend in all three regions: Americas, Asia and EMEA. Many teams competed for one of the few spots in each regional finals. The finals will be streamed live on Nov. 28 (Americas and EMEA) and Nov. 29 (Asia).

The qualified teams will join the squads that were already classified for the finals by leading the regional leagues scoreboards. The FFCS has a prize pool of $300,000 per region and is being transmitted live in 10 languages.

Here are the teams qualified for the FFCS finals event.

Americas

Cruzeiro (Brazil)

Flamengo B4 (Brazil)

Santos HotForex (Brazil)

Red Canids (Brazil)

EMEA

Stay Away (Pro League CIS)

Sbornaya ChR (Pro League CIS)

Bad Smile (EU Premier League)

Over Fear (Arab Series)

Esports Orig (Pro League CIS)

Rebirth Unnv (Pro League CIS)

Asia