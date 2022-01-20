All creator codes for Clash Royale

Your favorite content creator will forever be in your debt.

Image via Supercell

When players first start playing a title, their content consumption habits can change as well. You’ll want to learn more about the game in your free time and try to get better by finding out new tricks. This is where YouTube and Twitch come into play since both sites are home to countless talented content creators.

If you’ve been in the Clash Royale scene for a while, chances are you may be familiar with one of the names listed below. Clash Royale rewards its most active creators with special codes called “creator codes.”

Whenever you make an in-game purchase in-exchange for real-life money in Clash Royale while using a creator code, the owner of the code will receive some of the proceeds from your purchase. Considering nothing changes for you as a player, using a creator code becomes one of the best ways to support your favorite content creator without doing anything extra.

Here are all of the creator codes in Clash Royale right now.

Creator’s NameCreator Code
Alvaro845alvaro845
AmieNicoleamie
Anikiloanikilo
Anon Moosezmot
Arkark
Artube Clashartube
Ash (CWA)cwa
Ash Brawl Starsashbs
Ashtaxashtax
AtchiinWuatchiin
Aurel COCaurelcoc
AuRuM TVaurum
Axael TVaxael
BangSkotbangskot
BBok TVbbok
Beaker’s Labbeak
BenTimm1bt1
BigSpinbigspin
Bisectatron Gamingbisect
B-radbrad
BroCastbrocast
Bruno Clashbrunoclash
Captain Bencptnben
CarbonFin Gamingcarbonfin
Chicken Brawlchicken
Chief Patpat
ChiefAvalon eSports and Gamingchiefavalon
Clash Bashingbash
Clash Champsclash champs
Clash com Nerynery
Clash of Statscos
Clash Royale Dicasclashdicas
Clash with Corycwc
Clash with Eric – OneHiveeric
ClashGamesclashgames
Clashing Addaadda
ClashPlayhouseavi
CLASHwithSHANEshane
Coach Corycory
Coltonw83coltonw83
Constyconsty
CorruptYTcorrupt
CosmicDuocosmo
DarkBarbarianwikibarbar
DavidKdavidk
Deck Shopdeckshop
Decow do Canaldecow
DrekzeNNdrekzenn
ECHO Gamingecho
Elchikielchiki
eVe MAXimaxi
Ewelinaewe
Ferreferre
FlobbyCrflobby
FullFrontagefullfrontage
Galadon Gaminggaladon
Gaming with Nocnoc
GaizmoSpikegizmo
GODSON – Gaminggodson
gouloulougouloulou
Graxgrax
Guzzo gamesguzzo
Hey! Brotherheybrother
iTzuitzu
Jo Jonasjojans
Joe McDonaldsjoe
JS GodSaveTheFishjsgod
Judo Sloth Gamingjudo
JUNEjune
KairosTime Gamingkairos
Kenny Joclashjo
KFC Clashkfc
kiokiokio
Klusklus
Klaus Gamingklaus
Ladybladyb
Landilandi
Legendarayray
Lexlex
Light Polluxlightpollux
Lukas – Brawl Starslukas
Malcaidemalcaide
MOLTmolt
moretnroyalemorten
MrMobilefanboymbf
nananana
natnat
NaxivaGamingnaxiva
nickatnytenyte
Noobs IMTVnoobs
NyteOwlowl
Orange Juice Gamingoj
Ouah Leouffouah
Oyun Gemisioyungemisi
PitBullFerapitbullfera
Pixel Cruxcrux
puukipuuki
Radical Roshradical
Reyrey
Romain Dot Liveromain
RoyaleAPIroyaleapi
Rozetmenrozetmen
Ruusskovrurglou
SHELBIshelbi
Sidekicksidekick
Sir Moose Gamingmoose
SirTagCRsirtag
Sitr0x Gamessitrox
SkullCrusher Boom Beachskullcrusher
sokingrcqsoking
spAnserspanser
Spiuk Gamingspiuk
StarListstarlist
Stats Royalestats
Sumit 007sumit007
Surgical Globinsurgicalgoblin
Suziesuzie
TheGameHuntahhuntah
Trymacstrymacs
Vinhovinho
Well Playedcauemp
WithZackwithzack
Wonderbradwonderbrad
Ydeyde
YoySoyRickyosoyrick
Zsomaczsomac

How to use creator codes in Clash Royale?

After you’ve picked the creator code you’d like to use in Clash Royale, all that’s left will be to activate it inside the game.

  • Copy the creator code you’d like to use.
  • Launch Clash Royale.
  • Head over to the shop section and scroll to the bottom.
    • You should see the text box where you can enter the creator code. 
  • Paste your creator code and confirm it to finalize the process.

Are there any other creator codes in Clash Royale?

The creator codes listed above belong to some of the most well-known Clash Royale content creators. If your favorite content creator streams in a language other than English or has recently started attracting a wider audience, they may not have received a creator code yet.

You can ask them about it in their comments section to double-check, however. Chances are that if a content creator has a code of their own, they’re likely to announce it at the beginning or end of their videos. Checking the description section under their videos will also be a decent idea, and if they don’t have a creator code, you can use one from the list above.

Should you use a creator code in Clash Royale?

Yes, you should use a creator code in Clash Royale because it costs nothing to do so. Creator codes change nothing for the players in terms of the price they’re paying for an in-game item. When you have a creator code activated, Supercell will share its profits from your purchase with the creator in question.

Supercell doesn’t disclose how much of a purchase it gives to creators, but even if it’s a small percentage, it can add up. In Fortnite, for example, some content creators reported that the creator code programs were responsible for the majority of their incomes.

If you’re a content creator who happens to have a creator code in Clash Royale, you should let your fans know about it in your videos since programs like these can increase your income sources and your motivation at the same time.

To be eligible for a creator code, you’ll need to have at least 1,000 followers/subscribers on Twitch or YouTube. If you meet that criteria, you’ll need to manually apply for the Supercell Creators program and you should receive your code after getting approved.