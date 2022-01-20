All creator codes for Clash Royale

When players first start playing a title, their content consumption habits can change as well. You’ll want to learn more about the game in your free time and try to get better by finding out new tricks. This is where YouTube and Twitch come into play since both sites are home to countless talented content creators.

If you’ve been in the Clash Royale scene for a while, chances are you may be familiar with one of the names listed below. Clash Royale rewards its most active creators with special codes called “creator codes.”

Whenever you make an in-game purchase in-exchange for real-life money in Clash Royale while using a creator code, the owner of the code will receive some of the proceeds from your purchase. Considering nothing changes for you as a player, using a creator code becomes one of the best ways to support your favorite content creator without doing anything extra.

Here are all of the creator codes in Clash Royale right now.

Creator’s Name Creator Code Alvaro845 alvaro845 AmieNicole amie Anikilo anikilo Anon Moose zmot Ark ark Artube Clash artube Ash (CWA) cwa Ash Brawl Stars ashbs Ashtax ashtax AtchiinWu atchiin Aurel COC aurelcoc AuRuM TV aurum Axael TV axael BangSkot bangskot BBok TV bbok Beaker’s Lab beak BenTimm1 bt1 BigSpin bigspin Bisectatron Gaming bisect B-rad brad BroCast brocast Bruno Clash brunoclash Captain Ben cptnben CarbonFin Gaming carbonfin Chicken Brawl chicken Chief Pat pat ChiefAvalon eSports and Gaming chiefavalon Clash Bashing bash Clash Champs clash champs Clash com Nery nery Clash of Stats cos Clash Royale Dicas clashdicas Clash with Cory cwc Clash with Eric – OneHive eric ClashGames clashgames Clashing Adda adda ClashPlayhouse avi CLASHwithSHANE shane Coach Cory cory Coltonw83 coltonw83 Consty consty CorruptYT corrupt CosmicDuo cosmo DarkBarbarian wikibarbar DavidK davidk Deck Shop deckshop Decow do Canal decow DrekzeNN drekzenn ECHO Gaming echo Elchiki elchiki eVe MAXi maxi Ewelina ewe Ferre ferre FlobbyCr flobby FullFrontage fullfrontage Galadon Gaming galadon Gaming with Noc noc GaizmoSpike gizmo GODSON – Gaming godson gouloulou gouloulou Grax grax Guzzo games guzzo Hey! Brother heybrother iTzu itzu Jo Jonas jojans Joe McDonalds joe JS GodSaveTheFish jsgod Judo Sloth Gaming judo JUNE june KairosTime Gaming kairos Kenny Jo clashjo KFC Clash kfc kiokio kio Klus klus Klaus Gaming klaus Ladyb ladyb Landi landi Legendaray ray Lex lex Light Pollux lightpollux Lukas – Brawl Stars lukas Malcaide malcaide MOLT molt moretnroyale morten MrMobilefanboy mbf nana nana nat nat NaxivaGaming naxiva nickatnyte nyte Noobs IMTV noobs NyteOwl owl Orange Juice Gaming oj Ouah Leouff ouah Oyun Gemisi oyungemisi PitBullFera pitbullfera Pixel Crux crux puuki puuki Radical Rosh radical Rey rey Romain Dot Live romain RoyaleAPI royaleapi Rozetmen rozetmen Ruusskov rurglou SHELBI shelbi Sidekick sidekick Sir Moose Gaming moose SirTagCR sirtag Sitr0x Games sitrox SkullCrusher Boom Beach skullcrusher sokingrcq soking spAnser spanser Spiuk Gaming spiuk StarList starlist Stats Royale stats Sumit 007 sumit007 Surgical Globin surgicalgoblin Suzie suzie TheGameHuntah huntah Trymacs trymacs Vinho vinho Well Played cauemp WithZack withzack Wonderbrad wonderbrad Yde yde YoySoyRick yosoyrick Zsomac zsomac

How to use creator codes in Clash Royale?

After you’ve picked the creator code you’d like to use in Clash Royale, all that’s left will be to activate it inside the game.

Copy the creator code you’d like to use.

Launch Clash Royale.

Head over to the shop section and scroll to the bottom. You should see the text box where you can enter the creator code.

Paste your creator code and confirm it to finalize the process.

Are there any other creator codes in Clash Royale?

The creator codes listed above belong to some of the most well-known Clash Royale content creators. If your favorite content creator streams in a language other than English or has recently started attracting a wider audience, they may not have received a creator code yet.

You can ask them about it in their comments section to double-check, however. Chances are that if a content creator has a code of their own, they’re likely to announce it at the beginning or end of their videos. Checking the description section under their videos will also be a decent idea, and if they don’t have a creator code, you can use one from the list above.

Should you use a creator code in Clash Royale?

Yes, you should use a creator code in Clash Royale because it costs nothing to do so. Creator codes change nothing for the players in terms of the price they’re paying for an in-game item. When you have a creator code activated, Supercell will share its profits from your purchase with the creator in question.

Supercell doesn’t disclose how much of a purchase it gives to creators, but even if it’s a small percentage, it can add up. In Fortnite, for example, some content creators reported that the creator code programs were responsible for the majority of their incomes.

If you’re a content creator who happens to have a creator code in Clash Royale, you should let your fans know about it in your videos since programs like these can increase your income sources and your motivation at the same time.

To be eligible for a creator code, you’ll need to have at least 1,000 followers/subscribers on Twitch or YouTube. If you meet that criteria, you’ll need to manually apply for the Supercell Creators program and you should receive your code after getting approved.