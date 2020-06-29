How much money does Tfue make? | Dot Esports

Most gamers are familiar with Tfue because of his Fortnite skills. Though both his Twitch and YouTube channels started taking off after the release of Fortnite, Tfue has been a part of the content creating scene for a long time.

Before moving onto gaming, Tfue was a frequent guest on his sibling’s YouTube channel, JOOGSQUAD, doing stunts and extreme sports videos. Tfue later created his own channel, uploading gameplay videos from games like Destiny, Call of Duty, and H1Z1.

The 22-year-old talent later qualified for the Fortnite World Cup in 2019 and placed 67th in the Solo finals. His run leading up to the World Cup helped his channels grow even more and fans can’t help but wonder how much he makes off streaming. While there aren’t any reports of Tfue announcing his net worth and income officially, it isn’t hard to make an educated guess based on his viewership.

How much money does Tfue earn from streaming on Twitch?

Streaming on Twitch opens the door for multiple sources of income. You’ll have donations, subscribers, ads, and sponsorship deals. While it’s almost impossible to know how much Tfue earns from his sponsors, advertisements, or donations, we can do a healthy estimation to guess the minimum amount he makes every month from subscribers.

Streamers unlock a subscription button when they meet Twitch’s conditions and become a part of its affiliate program. A new partner usually gets a 50-percent split for every type of subscription. Though Tfue hasn’t shared his split percent publicly, household names like LIRIK get $3.50 for each $4.99, so it’d only be fair to assume Tfue’s split rate is the same. There are three tiers of subscriptions on Twitch and a tier-one sub costs $4.99. To not leave out the higher tiers, we’ll also be using a similar formula and assume that Tfue gets a 70-percent split from each of them.

In addition to donations, ads, and sponsors, streamers also get paid to do sponsored streams. Some developers pay a fortune to have the most famous faces of Twitch showcase their game.

We won’t try to assume how much Tfue makes from anything else apart from his subscribers on Twitch to keep this calculation as accurate as possible. Keep in mind that the following will only be close to the minimum of what Tfue makes since donations and ads also have a rather significant effect on his yearly income.

Month Tier-one Subscribers Tier-two Subscribers Tier-three Subscribers Total Subscribers Estimated Earnings January 2019 64,915 274 444 65,633 $236,431 February 2019 39,810 276 522 40,608 $150,118 March 2019 39,017 248 396 39,661 $144,948 April 2019 35,993 190 258 36,441 $131,565 May 2019 41,505 244 330 42,079 $152,456 June 2019 37,112 618 318 38,048 $139,517 July 2019 26,147 186 264 26,597 $97,250 August 2019 19,865 553 282 20,700 $78,189 September 2019 12,297 72 126 12,495 $45,661 October 2019 25,573 200 288 26,061 $95,763 November 2019 13,660 98 150 13,908 $51,024 December 2019 14,914 96 174 15,184 $55,810

How much money does Tfue earn from YouTube?

Tfue also uploads his highlights on YouTube. He has over 11.8 million subscribers and more than one billion video views.

Social Blade, a statistics website that keeps track of all kinds of social media sites, reports that Tfue’s average daily viewership is 468,500. YouTube’s monetary system makes it harder than Twitch to make an estimate, however, since the platform has many different variables to consider. Not all of his daily views can be monetized due to ad-block, YouTube Red, and Premium users. While ad-block views don’t generate any revenue, the latter two options work with a system similar to Twitch’s subscription system, but it’s not possible for outsiders to know how many views are from Premium users.

The amount of money generated from each monetized view also depends on the fee ads pay to YouTube, the device viewers use to watch, a viewer’s location, and engagement levels. We’ll be using the cost per mille (CPM) of Tfue, which refers to the cost per 1,000 impressions in advertising, to make an estimated guess on how much Tfue earns from YouTube.

Social Blade estimates Tfue’s CPM is between $0.25 and $4.00, which would mean he earns between $3,500 and $56,200. Considering Tfue has the 40th biggest gaming channel on YouTube, assuming he’d have an average CPM of at least $1.90 would only be fair to Tfue. This would net him $26,676 a month, which would translate to over $320,000 a year.

How much money does Tfue earn from Epic’s Support-A-Creator program?

Though YouTube and Twitch tend to be the primary sources of most content creators’ income, Epic allows Fortnite streamers to make money through the game with its Support-A-Creator program. The system enables verified creators to receive $5 for every 10,000 V-Bucks spent in the in-game shop by players who use their Support-A-Creator code.

Tfue said his earnings from Epic’s creator program were topping everything else during an interview with the Washington Post in 2020. Though he refrained from mentioning any numbers, his supporters would need to spend over two billion V-Bucks in a year to match what he makes from Twitch.

Tfue also plays in verified Fortnite tournaments and earned over $120,000 from his placements during 2019.

What is Tfue’s net worth?

Tfue hasn’t shared his net worth officially in an interview or by himself. But a recent report by Naibuzz claims that the young star’s net worth could be close to $12 million.

Considering he made at least $1.3 million from Twitch subscribers in 2019, around $320,000 from YouTube, and potentially earned higher amounts than the two combined through Epic’s Support-A-Creator program, the estimation doesn’t seem that unlikely.

As a sum, Tfue earns at least $1.6 million from Twitch and YouTube combined. The amount jumps up to almost $3 million if we were to include his estimated Epic’s support-a-creator share and his tournament earnings.