When will Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.08 be released?

While many players are still busy completing the content that was released alongside Endwalker in Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix is working to bring more content and changes to keep the game fresh. The next update, Patch 6.08, is going to bring some adjustments and minor changes to improve the game experience.

This patch will mainly focus on “job tuning,” according to game director and producer Naoki Yoshida in an interview with Radio Mog Station. It’ll aim to balance out Reaper, which is overwhelmingly more powerful than any other job at the moment, by bringing buffs to the most under-represented jobs.

The devs could also target Samurai, Dancer, and Black Mage. Yoshida mentioned Paladin, which has been the least popular tank since the expansion’s release in December 2021. It’s still unclear if all of these jobs will receive changes, but more information will likely be available soon.

FFXIV Patch 6.08 release date

The developers have yet to reveal an official release date for Patch 6.08. But since they revealed the update two weeks ago, it’s possible to expect more information soon. A February release date is feasible.

When taking into account the patch schedule of Shadowbringers and Stormblood, a February release date makes the most sense. Patches 4.08 and 5.08 were released roughly two months after the expansions launched.

The current expansion might not follow the same schedule, though. The COVID-19 pandemic caused several delays to the expansion’s initial release date, pushing back seasonal events. Further information about the upcoming patch will likely be shared with fans next month when the next Live Letter from the Producer comes out.