When does Lost Ark release?

It's expected to come out later this year.

The MMO genre is quickly becoming congested. And while Lost Ark was previously only expected to be available in Asia and Russia, Amazon Games is bringing the action-focused RPG to the West.

Originally released exclusively in Korea in 2018, the game has since been beta-tested in Russia as it looks to expand its breadth to other regions.

Though the game’s foray into North America and Europe appeared uncertain, Summer Game Fest this year unveiled that Amazon Games will be publishing the game for a Western audience.

An exact date for Lost Ark’s release has not yet been set, but the game’s official website indicates that the game will launch during the fall this year.

That contradicts the “planned release date” listed for the game on Steam, however, which is Dec. 31, 2021. Given that all of the game’s marketing says it will be coming this fall, the release date listed on Steam could just be a placeholder for the game’s actual launch.

The release of Lost Ark could ultimately be staggered with that of Amazon’s New World because both games fall under the MMO genre and they’ll likely have some audience overlap. New World is slated to come out on Sept. 28, suggesting that Lost Ark could have a late fall launch.