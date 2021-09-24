What time does New World launch?

The highly-anticipated New World MMO is coming on Sept. 28 and the developers have released launch details so players can explore Aeternum the second the game becomes available.

After two successful beta testing periods, New World is finally ready for release. The developers have already told players they can pre-download the game on Sept. 27 at 10 am CT, but now, there are more details on when players can actually log in. The times for when each region goes live on Sept. 28 are as follows:

North America East: 8 am ET

North America West: 8 am PT

Europe: 8 am CEST

South America: 8 am BRT

Australia: 9 pm AEST

Image via Amazon Games

Vinespun weapon skins will be available as Twitch drops for the first day of launch and will be dropped for the first two weeks of the game’s release. Some creators will also have some free copies of the game to give away to their communities. A list of streamers that will have drops enabled can be found on the leaderboard page. There is no information on how often these skins will drop.

Image via Amazon Games

Because the game is developed by Amazon Games, it’s no surprise that Prime Gaming will grant Amazon Prime members some loot with their memberships, in addition to all of the other Twitch benefits an Amazon Prime membership brings. New World players will receive a variety of free, exclusive items available through the service, and the first will be Pirate Packs.

The first pack will be available right at the game’s launch and can be claimed until Nov. 1. Players will receive a pirate character skin, a pirate emote, and 5,000 Marks of Fortune, which is the currency that can be used to buy cosmetic items from the in-game store.

The second pack will be available beginning Oct. 12 and can be claimed until Nov. 1. It includes more pirate-themed items such as a pirate sword skin, a finger-across-the-throat emote, and a pack of three crests.

Players around the world are planning their returns to Aeternum, and now that the list of New World launch servers is out, players can prepare for where they will reside and play with their friends. The release of the game is staggered, so fans and developers alike are hoping for a smooth launch for New World.