When does Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons release?

It was delayed from its initial expected date in late 2021.

Guild Wars 2’s upcoming expansion End of Dragons is poised to feature nine new elite specs for players to sink their teeth into along with numerous other features.

With four separate beta tests, the game’s third expansion is close to being ready, but it won’t be out until next year. End of Dragons doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it is expected to be released sometime in February 2022.

The game was originally set for a late 2021 release. But in July, Arenanet Studio posted a statement explaining that it would be delaying the release until early 2022.

Since then, the publisher has posted it intends for the game to come out in February, but there is no specific date attached to it. The homepage of the official Guild Wars 2 website has a trailer for the expansion with a large caption underneath it that says “February, 2022.”

End of Dragons has numerous different editions that are available for purchase including Standard ($29.99), Deluxe ($54.99), Ultimate ($79.99), Collection Standard ($49.99), Collection Deluxe ($74.99), and Collection Ultimate ($99.99).

The previous Guild Wars 2 expansions, Heart of Thorns and Path of Fire, released in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Guild Wars 2 originally launched in 2012.

End of Dragons’ development has included testing that spanned four short beta sessions, each of which introduced different aspects and elite specializations of the expansion.

The final End of Dragons beta session begins tomorrow and will allow players to test all of the game’s new elite specializations at once and try out the game’s new “co-op combat mount” called the siege turtle.