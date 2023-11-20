The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) Gates of Oblivion Event: Quests, rewards and more

MMOs thrive by providing their players with constantly evolving content, and The Elder Scrolls Online is no exception with its stock of rotating seasonal events.

The current special event in ESO is the Gates of Oblivion Celebration, which gives players a very good reason to return to the zones added by 2021’s eponymous Gates of Oblivion expansions and continues the now-long-standing ESO tradition of Celebrations that refresh the game’s previously-released content.

It runs through to Nov. 28, and as usual, there’s no shortage of quests to tackle, monsters to slay, and rewards to claim. Now’s the time to step up and defend Tamriel—and for any aspiring adventures, this guide will break down exactly how to participate in this event and what you stand to gain from doing so.

How to participate in the Gates of Oblivion Celebration in ESO

Every ESO event consists of two parts: the quests, which are repeatable gameplay tasks you accomplish, and the rewards, which are never set in stone and often involve saving up special event currency across multiple days of questing.

Everything you need to know about the Gates of Oblivion Celebration is outlined below, including the sweet loot on offer.

The Quests

Problem… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much of this event revolves around the daily quests offered in the Gates of Oblivion zones: Blackwood and the Deadlands, which you may remember from 2006’s Oblivion. You’ll find daily quest givers in the cities of Leyawiin and Fargrave respectively, who can be easily picked out by the translucent blue arrows over their heads. There are two per city, and each one will offer a revolving set of quests that will dispatch you to every corner of their respective zones.

In Leyawiin, Deetum-Jas will offer delve quests, which task you with completing objectives inside small dungeons, while Britta Silanus will send you after powerful world bosses you’re definitely going to want to be in a group for. In Fargrave, on the other hand, Luna Berial will handle delve quests while Vaveli Indavel oversees world bosses.

The quests are largely similar between zones, so it comes down to what backdrop you prefer while you do your slaying. Delve quests can easily be done solo, as they ask you to venture into any of the Delves—essentially mini-dungeons—scattered around the two zones and complete a simple objective like picking up a few scattered collectibles.

World boss quests, meanwhile, will set you against powerful enemies in the open world that can easily take out a character that’s not extremely high-leveled. For these, you’ll want to wait for other players to gather at the enemy’s location—which shouldn’t be hard, as everyone else in Blackwood will be after those daily quests too.

Either way, once you’ve accomplished your task, all you need to do is return to the initial quest giver to get your taste of the event’s spoils.

The Plunder

…and solution. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Every quest reward and resource harvesting node across both zones is doubled during this event, and that goes for daily quests as well, adding a nice sweetener. What you want to keep an eye out for are the Glorious Coffers. These valuable containers will be handed out for the first daily quest you complete every day, and contain a wide variety of items. These can include:

Crafting materials

Treasures that can be sold for gold

Crafting motifs from either the Blackwood or Deadlands zones

Set gear from either the Blackwood or Deadlands Zones

Gear for companions

Furnishing recipes from either the Blackwood or Deadlands zones

Treasure maps in either the Blackwood or Deadlands zones

Style pages for the Y’ffre’s Fallen-Wood motif

That last one is the true prize: the all-new Y’ffre’s Fallen-Wood outfit style, a Bosmeri suit of wooden armor that can be cosmetically applied over your gear. This event is your only chance to snap up this style (at least without shelling out thousands of gold to buy it from other players later down the line). Completing further quests before the daily reset will reward you with normal Coffers instead, which contain fewer items with a smaller chance at the event style.

Not bad if you fancy looking like a depressed Ent. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Impresario

As well as your Glorious Coffer, you’ll also gain two Event Tickets—and with these in hand, it’s off to visit the Impresario, a special merchant who offers unique wares in exchange. She’s camped out outside of every major city and can be easily identified by looking for a calendar-like symbol on the map. I prefer the spot in Auridon, as it’s only a hop and a jump from the Vulkhel Guard wayshrine, but almost any zone will have its own Impresario.

Otherworldly delights await, allegedly. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Here, you can exchange your hard-earned Tickets for special event rewards, including pieces of the Y’ffre’s Fallen-Wood Style you may have missed out on thanks to the RNG at work in the Coffers. But that’s not all—you can also purchase individual components for a special event-themed pet, costume, and even a mount.

The Hoardhunter Ursauk is just one of the Impresario’s wares on offer. Image via ZOS

These pages and pieces range from five to ten Event Tickets each, meaning—as you can only earn two per day, and thus 26 from the entire event—you’ll need to save and budget your Tickets. I’d make assembling the Fallen-Wood Style your priority if you’re into its look, as the pet, costume and mount fragments will be available in later events.

Finally, if you’re rich and desperate, you can purchase Event Tickets from the real-money Crown Store for a staggering 250 Crowns each. This should be a last resort only.

ESO‘s events can often seem complicated, but with this knowledge, repelling the forces of Oblivion (again) and earning some loot while you’re at it will be a cinch. If you haven’t tired of fighting Daedra by the time the event is over, it’s also worth taking a look at the recently-added Endless Archive for yet more interplanar peril and plunder.