All Endless Archive rewards in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)

The new The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) player event will bring exclusive rewards and achievements starting Oct. 30 on PC and Nov. 14 on consoles. The PvE Endless Archive activity will allow players to go against waves of enemies in a never-ending arena.

As players progress through the challenges, they will have to complete achievements and gather the new currency, Archival Fortunes. You can trade Archival Fortunes for a myriad of rewards that range from items to buffs.

The Endless Archive

Infinite enemies mean infinite loot. Image via ZeniMax Online Studios

The Endless Archive allows players to face waves of monsters and bosses that get more difficult as they progress through the challenges.

This mode is themed around Hermaeus Mora‘s infinite library. You’ll need to help Master Malkhest, Endless Archive’s custodian to fight a Daedra trying to corrupt the knowledge gathered in the archives.

Each stage and encounter is randomly generated, according to Bethesda, making it a truly unique challenge every time you start over. Each cycle has three stages and one boss battle, after you defeat the fifth boss, which will always be unique to the Endless Archive, you complete an arc.

The difficulty increases the more stages, cycles, and arcs you complete. You’ll only get a limited number of deaths or team wipes before your run ends. You can access the Endless Archive through the map from anywhere in the game. If you own the Necrom DLC, you can go through the Apocrypha entrance.

Endless Archive rewards

As you defeat the mobs in your Endless Archive runs, you can loot and unlock unique rewards only present in this PvE mode, including mounts, pets, cosmetics, and new class sets.

Maligraphic Mount and Maligraphic Skeever pet fragments are just some of the possible items you can loot in the Archive, either from chests or for completing daily quests.

Keep an eye out for Muniment Chests as they can reward you with Archive Fortunes, gold, items, and Soul Gems. They appear at the end of each cycle, ark, and bonus encounter. You can trade Archive Fortunes in the Endless Archive for items, treasure maps, rare antiquity leads, class gear, companion gear, style pages, and collectibles.

You can also purchase permanent buffs called Vision and Verses to help you in the Endless Archive runs. The buffs will help you go farther and survive longer in your runs.

More rewards can be unlocked by completing a total of 77 Achievements. Just completing your first arc will grant you experience points, gold, 500 Archival Fortunes, Mystery Verse scrolls, and a skill point.

Class item sets

You can only get these class items in the Endless Archive. Image via ZeniMax Online Studios

Each of the seven classes will get a unique and new type of gear: class sets. When wearing a class set, you can unlock buffs to specific skill lines. Dragonknights, for example, get a buff to either their Ultimate or their healing and damage shields when casting an Earthen Heart ability.

Arcanists, on the other hand, buff their allies when casting Curative Runeform abilities, with the effect changing depending on how much Crux they have at the time. This type of gear can refresh ESO gameplay.

Class items can be looted or bought from the Endless Archive’s vendor.

About the author