Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via Clockwork Labs
Minecraft-like BitCraft launches $20 badge that basically acts like an all-access pass

Just in time for the Empires Alpha.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 07:17 pm

BitCraft: Age of Automata is getting a paid program that lets super fans support the fledgling project with a Support Badge, which then comes with perks like a unique title, Hexite Shards, and guaranteed access to all future playtests.

The new paid Support Badge was first revealed by Clockwork Labs on July 1 on X (formerly Twitter), where the team stated these Support Badges were a way for fans to support BitCraft in its earliest stages. While the badge isn’t available to buy just yet, the developers confirmed it would be coming soon.

The Support Badge card with perks for BitCraft
Not too bad for $20. Image via Clockwork Labs

Purchasing the BitCraft Support Badge for $20 gets you the “Founder” title in your Vault. You can also access all prerelease tests, like Empires, launching on July 8. You’re given 25,000 Hexite Shards at the start of each playtest to use to grow and defend your empire, and a shiny Supporter Badge card in your account to boot.

If you are interested in this game, which is similar to Minecraft and other sandbox-style MMORPG titles, this is one way to get guaranteed access to all future playtests. But don’t worry; the devs will continue providing free access to future playtests for other enthusiasts. Purchasing this Supporter Badge simply guarantees access.

The packaged Founder title will last in perpetuity, but the 2,500 Hexite will only be granted at the beginning of each playtest; it’s unlikely that will continue into any full launch. So, if you were concerned about diving in at launch only to be immediately sieged by people who purchased this badge, you don’t have to worry.

The Support Badge incentive will be available for purchase from June 2 at 10am CT. To buy this badge, you’ll need a BitCraft account. Signing up for any account pre-launch also gets you a snazzy Alpha Awakened title.

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she's not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.
