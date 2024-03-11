How to join BitCraft Closed Alpha

Clockwork Labs recently unveiled a gameplay trailer for their upcoming game, BitCraft, and has announced a Closed Alpha test scheduled to start in less than a month this April. BitCraft players will experience a sandbox MMORPG with several features like farming, hunting, crafting, city-building, and social strategy.

For those eager to get a glimpse into this dreamy new world, here’s an easy guide on how to join the Closed Alpha and play its queue minigame while waiting to get in.

How to sign up for the BitCraft Closed Alpha

To get into the BitCraft Closed Alpha, you’ll have to first sign up for it on the game’s official website. At the time of writing, Clockwork Labs is still accepting sign-ups, ensuring interested players can secure a spot on the list for the Closed Alpha. Once signed up, you gain entry to the Alpha Hub, which serves as the central hub during this phase of the testing period.

Clockwork Labs new MMORPG, BitCraft website for its Closed Alpha test. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make the sign-up process more engaging, Clockwork Labs has introduced a sort of minigame within the Alpha Hub that can enhance your chances of getting in on the Alpha test from the get go.

How to play BitCraft Closed Alpha’s queue game

Clockwork Labs has implemented a XP system accessible through the BitCraft website to increase your chances of joining the Closed Alpha. Upon signing up on the website, you’ll be introduced to the Alpha Hub, referred to as an “alpha access event” spanning until April when the Closed Alpha will begin. This event introduces a game-like structure where players can complete quests, earn in-game items, and invite friends to sign-up for Community XP.

Leaderboard for BitCraft Closed Alpha test Community XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports The time-limited pre-Alpha test BitCraft rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports All quests available on BitCraft website for its Closed Alpha test. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Complete tasks such as joining the game’s Discord or following the game’s social media channels to earn Community XP points. These points will allow players to get an early access key and exclusive items, like titles and masks for your characters when you get into the Alpha.

With a simple sign-up process, engaging minigames, and an XP system, Clockwork Labs has made the journey into BitCraft‘s Closed Alpha accessible and interactive, all while players queue for a “new kind of MMORPG” with BitCraft.