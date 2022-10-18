The list of cosmetic items, including mounts and minions, never stops growing in Final Fantasy XIV. The update 6.25, called “Buried Memory,” brought more of them to the game.

Those items are mostly linked to new features, such as quests, tribes, and dungeons. The Silkie mount is a giant rat with pink hair, and it’s linked to a new kind of dungeons introduced with patch 6.25. Those are Variant dungeons. They’re the deep dungeons for the Endwalker expansion, with new gameplay features to discover.

Here’s how to unlock the Silkie mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to unlock the Silkie mount in FFXIV

The Silkie mount is a reward for completing an achievement. When clearing it, you’ll be able to claim the whistle directly in the Achievements tab. Then, you’ll only need to activate the item once to add the mount to your inventory. Here is the achievement linked to the reward:

Screengrab via Square Enix

To get this achievement, you must first unlock the Variant dungeons by picking up the “A Key to the Past” quest in Old Sharlayan, and following the few steps required.

Then, you’ll have a new tab unlocked dedicated to this kind of duties. To enter, choose your job and get the required minimum item level (575), and then enter the matchmaking. The tab can be found in the Duty category in the user interface.

Screengrab via Square Enix

When clicking on “Register for Duty,” you’ll enter the dungeon. Upon entering, you’ll be able to choose from three gates. You’ll have to complete the dungeon in each gate to discover all of its rooms and get all records.

Then, you’ll unlock the “Dig Deep: The Sil’dihn Subterrane” achievement and the Silkie mount.