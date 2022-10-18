Here are the patch notes for FFXIV’s 6.25 update

Relic weapon collectors are in for a treat because new Endwalker Relic quests are being introduced in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.25

The update, called “Buried Memory,” is bringing a lot of new features, quality-of-life changes, and balance changes. It includes the new beast tribe Omicron, the Criterion and Variant dungeons, as well as more quests.

FFXIV Patch 6.25 notes

New Relic Weapon quests

New “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures” quests. The first new quest can be picked up in Radz-at-Han (X: 11.8, Y: 11.2). It requires completing the quest named “A Soulful Reunion” and being at least level 90. It means players must complete every Hildibrand quest that released before.



New duty: Variant Dungeons

The Variant dungeons are challenging dungeons, without role restrictions, whose difficulty varies depending on the party’s size.

They can be unlocked by heading to Old Sharlayan and picking up a quest at X: 12.0, Y: 13.3.

Players must be at least level 90 and complete all Endwalker’s Main Scenario Quests, as well as spoken to the NPC Osmon in the same city.

A new tab in the Duty Finder has been added for Variant Dungeons. You can set two Actions and choose your class in that window.

The first dungeon is called Sil’dihn Subterrane.

New duty: Criterion dungeons

Criterion dungeons will be more challenging than Variant dungeons. Fixed dungeon roles will be enabled, and players will be able to complete several difficulties, including a Savage one.

Revivals are limited in normal difficulty, but none are authorized in Savage difficulty.

Players must be at least level 90, have an item level of 610 or above, and can have up to ilvl 635. They also have to complete the quest “A Key to the Past,” and speak with Osmon in Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.3)

The first Criterion dungeon is called Another Sil’dihn Subterrane.

Similarly to Variant dungeons, a new tab has been added to enter the Criterion dungeon.

New Beast tribe: Omicron

Omicron is the second tribe added alongside Endwalker, following the Arkasodara.

It is for Disciples of the Land (fishers, botanists, and miners).

Players must have the class leveled up to 80 to pick up the Beast tribe quests, and have completed the quests “Where No Loporrit Has Gone Before” and “The Café at the End of the Universe.”

The quests can be picked up in Ultima Thule, at X: 25.4, Y: 26.3, by speaking to Jammingway.

New items

New furnishing added from the 2019 Design Contest.

New exclusive furnishings added.

New orchestrion rolls added.

New Triple Triad cards added, as well as NPC opponents.

New emotes added.

New cosmetic items added.

New recipes added.

New mounts added.

New minions added.

New fashion accessories added.

New achievements and titles added.

New adventurer plate and portrait elements added.

New fishing holes, fish, and gathering point items added.

Balance changes

The Echo bonus has been improved in Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage).

New miner and botanist gathering points added.

Bug fixes