There are many rewards to unlock, in addition to a significant amount of XP.

Ocean Fishing is a unique kind of duty in Final Fantasy XIV. It has a whole dedicated gameplay system that can be overwhelming when discovering the feature for the first time.

It’s the best way, however, to level up your Fishing job in the game. It also yields interesting rewards for reaching score milestones and achievements, such as the shark minion and mount. The activity can be done only at specific times, starting every two hours in Limsa Lominsa.

When Ocean Fishing, players are brought to a matchmade party in a ship, which will sail to three different fishing spots. According to the location, different fish can be obtained, with different baits. Then, you’ll earn a score depending on the number and quality of fish acquired.

Here’s how to unlock Ocean Fishing in FFXIV.

How to unlock Ocean Fishing in Final Fantasy XIV

Unlocking Ocean Fishing is a fast process in the game. It’s done simply by completing the introduction quest for the Fishing job. You can do this by picking up the quest called “Way of the Fisher” il Limsa Lominsa’s Lower Decks (X: 7, Y: 14).

Then, follow the steps. When equipped with your fishing rod, you can keep track of the job quests by clicking on the quest tracker at the top-left corner of the screen.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Then, you’ll only need to go to the correct dock at the right time to go Ocean Fishing. If you haven’t arrived at the correct time, the NPC will indicate the next time of boarding.

The dock is located near the Arcanist’s Guild Aetheryte, at the Ferry Docks.