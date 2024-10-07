How to start and complete Qualification of being a Guild Owner in Throne and Liberty

Only with the Guild Owner’s Seal one has the power to reunite their people and rebuild the Guild’s former glory. The Qualification of being a Guild Owner is a part of the Sandworm’s Lair Exploration Codex in Throne and Liberty, and here’s everything you need to know to complete it.

How to complete Qualification of being a Guild Owner in Throne and Liberty

Find an Ornate Chest in the Sandworm Lair

Right under the region’s name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Look out for the blue marker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Qualification of being a Guild Owner quest in Throne and Liberty, you must find the Ornate Chest near the center of the Sandworm Lair. Teleport to the Sandworm Lair Waypoint and follow the canyon into the region’s depths. The Ornate Chest is in the canyon under the Sandworm Lair region name marker on the map. Use the grappling hook to reach and open it. Return to the Sandworm Lair Waypoint, then follow the road west to find the Overzealous Merchant in the camp.

Spider morph: Throughout this quest, you have to travel through the areas filled with Sandworms. If they bother you, use the Toximaw Spider Shapeshift Morph.

Find the third Drawing in Sandworm Lair Hatchery

Time to visit the ants. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Someone’s already there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The merchant gave you two drawing pieces, leaving you to find the remaining two. The third Drawing is inside the Sandworm Lair Hatchery. You can enter it using any tunnel entrance in the Sandworm Lair. The Ornate Chest is in the path connecting the Northern and Southern Hatcheries. There’s a small puddle of water and a globe-like mechanism in the middle. Use the grappling hook and glide to get the Ornate Chest.

Find the fourth Drawing at Sandworm Lair Eastern Highlands

At the border with the Moonlight Desert. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enjoy the desert view. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last Drawing is on an eastern cliff of the Sandworm Lair. To the left of the Sandworm Lair Waypoint, there are grappling points you can use to climb the cliffs (leading to the Sandrowm Lair Boonstone). Follow the cliff to the east, grapple a few more times, and you should reach the Ornate Chest.

Acquire the Guild Owner’s Seal

Right by the wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Drawing complete, you can head to the Queen’s Trap area of Sandworm Lair. You can use a grappling point to climb up the far back of the Queen’s Trap. Interact with the chest and return to the Overzealous Merchant to complete the Qualification of being a Guild Owner quest.

ornate chest marker: There are no markers for the Guild Owner’s Seal chest that show its approximate location, so don’t worry if you don’t see them.

