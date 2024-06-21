Forgot password
Two characters standing together in Tarisland.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
MMO

How to get Tarisland battle pass

Gain easy access to lots of loot.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024

The battle pass in Tarisland offers a great way to gain access to lots of goodies over time for a moderate price. If you’re invested in playing, unlocking the battle pass can be a great way to enhance your experience.

Once you have the full battle pass unlocked, claiming lots of loot and rewards becomes quite easy. If you’re interested in obtaining everything it has to offer, here’s how to get the Tarisland battle pass.

How to get the battle pass in Tarisland

The battle pass icon marked in Tarisland.
Purchase the pass to obtain more loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Tarisland battle pass by selecting the banner icon near the top right corner of the screen. Once you’re on this page, choose the Destiny’s Gift path to then pay for the battle pass. The battle pass itself is technically free, but you can pay $21.99 to purchase the premium track on the battle pass.

There’s a free track on the battle pass, which is called Hero’s Gift, but there’s also a paid one that grants you additional and even better rewards. You can get all of the free rewards by just playing without purchasing anything, but if you want the best rewards and loot, then you need to buy the Destiny’s Gift track on the battle pass. Both tracks on the battle pass grant you a wide variety of loot like Silver Coins, Vigor Potions, Lucky Coins, and so much more.

If you don’t see the battle pass icon available to select, you need to keep progressing through the main story until you unlock it. A lot of Tarisland features like skills and codes remain locked until you progress a bit into the storyline, so just keep playing through the main quests until you’re able to buy the battle pass.

The battle pass in Tarisland.
You can claim some pretty good items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The items you unlock throughout the premium version of the battle pass are quite useful for granting your character the best build possible, especially if you’re playing with one of the best classes. Like most battle passes, this one rewards you for playing, so it’s only worth getting if you’re planning to play pretty often.

