How to get and use Stone of Prayer in Tarisland

Tarisland is a free-to-play MMO with many different currencies, both free and premium. One of these currencies is the Stone of Prayer, which you can spend on the Reward of Destiny.

Recommended Videos

The Reward of Destiny is a gacha system in Tarisland, and the Stone of Prayer is the “pull” you can spend for a chance to get limited-time cosmetics. If you played gacha games, like Genshin Impact, this mechanic should be very familiar to you.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Stone of Prayer in Tarisland, including how to get and spend it.

How to get Stone of Prayer in Tarisland

There are several simple requirements for you to meet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few ways to get Stone of Prayer in Tarisland. The easiest one is to buy Crystals for real money and then convert them into Stones of Prayer. 700 Crystals cost around $10 and can get you seven pulls in the Reward of Destiny. Keep in mind that you also need Silver Coins to convert Crystals.

This is incredibly expensive, and if you want to have fun without spending money, there are a few free-to-play ways to get Stones of Prayer:

Daily login rewards: 10 Stones of Prayer

10 Stones of Prayer Reputation Shop: 5 Stones of Prayer per region (requires level 20 and level five Reputation with the region)

5 Stones of Prayer per region (requires level 20 and level five Reputation with the region) Buy Crystals for Gold Coins in Crystal Consignment and convert them into Stones of Prayer

It’s not much, but we might get more rewards or limited-time events featuring Stones of Prayer later, so keep a close eye on what’s going on in the game if you want to get some free goodies.

How to use Stone of Prayer in Tarisland

The odds aren’t in your favor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To spend Stones of Prayer, head to the Market menu (Gold icon in the top-right corner), and you’ll see the currently featured cosmetics in the Reward of Destiny. Select Go Now, and on the new screen, you can Pray on the prize pool with the Stones of Prayer.

Every prize pool has a featured orange (legendary) rarity item set and a couple of purple and blue items. In every 10 pulls, you’re guaranteed a purple item and in every 90 pulls, you’re guaranteed an orange item.

Unfortunately, even if you get an orange drop, you don’t get the entire item set, only one piece out of five. At the time of writing, the Reward of Destiny features the Heart of Luen set, and these are the drop rates:

Heart of Luen (armor): 0.24 percent

0.24 percent Helmet of Luen: 0.36 percent

0.36 percent Mount: Wings of Luen: 0.12 percent

0.12 percent Luen Weapon: 0.3 percent

0.3 percent Spirit of Luen: 0.48 percent

The drop rates add up to 1.5 percent, which is the chance of getting an orange item outside the guaranteed 90 pulls. If you get duplicates, the game grants another currency you can spend in the Redeem tab of the Reward of Destiny.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy