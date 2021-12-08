How to fix Error 90006 in Final Fantasy XIV?

It's most likely the servers, but you can never be too sure.

Endwalker recently went live, and players are already diving into the action to enjoy the best of Final Fantasy XIV. Despite developers’ best efforts, release periods may not always go according to the plan.

Considering large content patches draw the attention of both new and returning players, the load on the servers might increase to a point where that goes down. While waiting will be the ultimate fix to issues such as error 90006, players can try a few troubleshooting methods to potentially fix error 90006 in FFXIV.

If you’re experiencing error 90006 in FFXIV, checking the game’s server status should be the first item on your list.

When the servers are down, fans will have no option but to wait for Square Enix to roll out a fix. While waiting, you can check out community hubs like Reddit to see if more players are experiencing the same error as you.

Keeping up with the community can allow you to be one of the first players to hop back into the game since players who can make it into the game will share the news with the others.

Restart your router

If the servers are working, you may need to check in on your home network. If your internet service provider (ISP) is experiencing issues on their end, it can cause errors like 90006 to appear.

Restarting your router is one of the easiest ways to troubleshoot your home network. It’ll grant you a new connection route to your ISP, which will do the same for your connection to Final Fantasy XIV’s servers.

Try out an alternative connection and contact your ISP

If restarting your router is no help, you may want to consider testing out a different connection. The easiest way to do this will be through using the mobile data on your phone by enabling its hotspot feature.

If you can log into Final Fantasy XIV without any problems with your cellular data, you should call your ISP and ask them whether that can detect any issues that can cause you to receive error 90006.