There are some advantages to playing mostly tank classes at the start of Final Fantasy XIV and the tank mounts are one of them. Every tank class has one exclusive mount.

It’s the war lion for the Paladin, the war bear for the Warrior, war panther for Dark Knight, and war tiger for Gunbreaker. Upgrades that add armor to each of them can also be unlocked.

It’s a long grind, however, that will test your dedication to being a tank player in FF XIV.

Fastest way to get tank mounts in Final Fantasy XIV

Each tank mount is essentially unlocked in the same way: by completing a certain number of duties. While all three of the first tank classes to be released have the same achievement to earn, the latest tank class, Gunbreaker, is slightly different.

For the Warrior, Paladin, and Dark Knight classes, the achievement to earn is “But Somebody’s Gotta Do It,” which requires you to complete 200 high-level duties as the class associated with the achievement. Here are duties that are considered to be high-level:

Raids: Savage

Trials: Extreme

Dungeons, raids, and trials at level 50/60/70

The completion of unsynced duties counts toward progression, which means it’s possible to farm the mount alone in extreme trials from A Real Reborn. It’s the fastest way possible of unlocking it, with a completion time of around one minute with gear over level 500. You can also look for a group who want to farm the mount and do it with them, which will speed up the process and make it more enjoyable.

If you’re a main tank, however, you’ll get them without paying attention, provided you’re fond of Savage raids or farm other mounts tied to high-level duties with an organized party.

The Gunbreaker gives space for a bit more freedom. Its mount achievement is called “Tank you, Gunbreaker II” and requires you to complete 200 dungeons over level 61, extreme and unreal trials, the dungeon level 50/60/70 roulette, or leveling roulette while playing the class.

You can check your completion progress at any moment in the Achievement window from the Character tab. It’s located in the Battle category.

How to upgrade the tank mounts

The upgrades offer armor for the mounts, which can suit your tastes better. The armored version of the war bear, in particular, is stunning. They’re unlocked by earning the achievements “But Somebody’s Gotta Do It” for each tank class and “Tank you, Gunbreaker III” for the latter. They require the same things as the previous achievements but with 500 completions this time.