The 5 biggest differences between Blue Protocol and Genshin Impact

Blue Protocol has been picking up steam since the devs revealed at The Game Awards 2022 that they plan on releasing the game in the West next year. While a few dedicated fans have already been keeping tabs on the game, not many have heard of it outside of Asia.

Keeping that in mind, fans have been comparing it to Genshin Impact to people’s disappointment. But we can’t really blame them because Genshin is probably one of the most popular games in existence and they have a similar style.

Blue Protocol and Genshin Impact, however, have big differences and are two completely different games. Here are the five biggest differences between the two:

Genre

Before you start, no, Genshin Impact is not an MMO. Yes, there are co-op events and dungeons you can do with other players, but it’s not big enough to be considered an MMORPG. Blue Protocol, on the other hand, will allow 200 players to access the town at any given time as well as 30 players in fields among other things. This information was relayed during a recent stream from developers Bandai Namco and translated by BlueProtocolDB on Dec. 15.

The player density numbers allowed in said area, are as followed:



🏙️In Town: 200.

🌲Field: 30.

🛖 Dungeons & Arena: Party of 6.

The player density numbers allowed in said area, are as followed:

In Town: 200.

Field: 30.

Dungeons & Arena: Party of 6.

Raids: Party of 30.

You don’t really see 200 players in the major cities of Genshin, do you?

Class system

In Genshin Impact, there’s not really a class system in place. The characters themselves have different skill sets that set them apart from the rest of the cast. In Blue Protocol, things are a bit easier than that. As of writing, there are five classes available:

Blade Warden

Twin Striker

Keen Strider

Spell Weaver

Foe Breaker

Based on the information written on the official U.S. website of Blue Protocol, each class can equip up to four skills that can be strengthened and modified. It seems that there are different skills you can choose from as well as abilities and modifiers to create a character that fits your playstyle.

Customization

Genshin Impact’s customization is very limited and the devs seem to have no interest in it. Genshin only has different costumes for selected characters and wings they can equip. In Blue Protocol, it seems the devs want their players to be able to express themselves with all the different cosmetics they have available.

The game’s website has an emphasis on customization under the gameplay tab noting outfits, mounts, gestures, and even custom facial features to be flexible.

Guilds and social systems

Blue Protocol is an MMORPG and one of the appeals of the genre is its social aspects. The interactions and relationships you form in the game could be an easy driving force for you to continue playing, and the Blue Protocol devs know that. The game will have Teams—which are the game’s version of guilds—which can amplify that social experience even further.

🛡️Join a Team (Guild) and fight alongside each other. Roster capacity at level 1 is 20 players – raising by 5 players per level.



Join a Team (Guild) and fight alongside each other. Roster capacity at level 1 is 20 players – raising by 5 players per level.

You will be able to create and change your Team name during the Network Test! There is no level requirement to join a Team.

Genshin Impact doesn’t really have a guild system in place and the closest you can get to it is a friends list. When you join other people’s words, there are also their own restrictions unlike in Blue Protocol, where you will be a part of a server.

Gacha

Blue Protocol doesn’t feature any gacha systems in its model. A Twitter post from the BLUE PROTOCOL Database on Dec. 15 confirmed that the monetization model of the game revolves around season passes and premium stores/currencies.

💰BLUE PROTOCOL Developers break down the monetization model of the game:



🎮Free-To-Play Model

💳Season Pass

🏪Regnas Store (Premium Store)

💵Rose Orbs (Premium Currency)



BLUE PROTOCOL Developers break down the monetization model of the game:

Free-To-Play Model

Season Pass

Regnas Store (Premium Store)

Rose Orbs (Premium Currency)

Important note – There are ways to obtain a lot of items through in-game methods.

It’s not far-fetched for a game like this to include gacha systems for very minor cosmetics, however. But right now, there’s no mention of any gacha systems to the relief of players.

Conclusion

Blue Protocol and Genshin Impact are two very different games. Genshin‘s monetization revolves around its gacha system while Blue Protocol will take more of a traditional MMORPG approach with the inclusion of premium currencies and shops. While Genshin Impact focuses more on the story of the game, Blue Protocol seems to focus on the combat and social aspects of it.